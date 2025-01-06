Palisades Prepares for Possible Wildfires This Week as Dry Conditions and Heavy Wind Grips the Area

A 2022 report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation identified over 9,000 Palisadian properties — 99% of all properties in the neighborhood — as being at risk for wildfire damage

By Zach Armstrong

Conditions are turning ripe for wildfires across Southern California, posing a serious threat to the rugged topography of Pacific Palisades in the coming days.

The National Weather Service warned that Los Angeles and Ventura counties are at “major risk” of wildfires this week as gusts of the Santa Ana winds reach up to 80 mph through an area that, despite being in the midst of the wet season, hasn’t seen significant rain for months. Since May, Southern California hasn’t recorded more than one-tenth of an inch of rain, putting the region into moderate drought conditions. The NWS stated that blazes this week “may grow rapidly in size with extreme fire behavior.”

“The fuels are at near-critical levels in terms of moisture content,” Rich Thompson, an NWS meteorologist, told The Los Angeles Times. “That’s a recipe for fire.”

The breezy conditions are expected to last through Friday evening. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for much of Ventura and LA counties during that time, the NWS announced.

Several factors put Palisades in particular danger. Much of the region is covered in flammable vegetation and brush, including dense chaparral which, especially if dry and in areas that haven’t burned in years, can result in intense fires. Once ignited, the area’s steep terrain can cause fires to spread quickly uphill, making containment difficult.

A 2022 report from the nonprofit First Street Foundation identified over 9,000 Palisadian properties — 99% of all properties in the neighborhood — as being at risk for wildfire damage over the next three decades. All of Palisades is included in the LAFD’s Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone along with other mountainous regions such as Brentwood, Westwood and Bel Air Estates.

Capt. Michael McIndoe of LAFD Station 69 told Mirror Media Group he expects augmented staffing (extra dispatch patrols and helicopters) to be provided for Palisades and other at-risk areas on Tuesday, Jan. 7, along with the enforcement of red flag parking to ensure residents can easily exit their homes. Texts will be sent to those in areas under an evacuation order. McIndoe also encouraged residents to check out LAFD’s “Ready, Set, Go!” program to learn more about evacuation preparedness, and download the Watch Duty app to get alerts about nearby wildfires and firefighting efforts.

Multiple brush fires have already plagued the neighborhood in recent weeks, although no structural damage or injuries have been reported.

Last week, a brush fire that began shortly after midnight near 1699 Via Las Palmas was contained after scorching eight acres and prompting a strenuous effort from local officials. While about three acres of heavy brush were already burning under 15 mph winds, the Los Angeles County Fire Department deployed Copter 22 along with four camp crews to cut containment lines. Over an hour later, as weather conditions improved, multiple LAFD helicopters were launched to conduct water drops with Copter 22 while ground crews protected homes along Via Pacifica and Via La Costa. The blaze was tamed by 4:46 a.m. with a hose line completed around the perimeter.

Weeks before, a blaze consisting of two small fires near Murphy’s Ranch was contained after a two-hour operation that required about 80 firefighters and multiple air units. That fire, reported at 4:43 p.m. near 2200 Sullivan Fire Road, concluded at 6:53 p.m. after LAFD Air Operations conducted water drops and ground crews extinguished remaining hotspots.

Palisades’ next-door neighbor, Malibu, is still reeling from the 10-day long Franklin fire, which burned through over 4,000 acres, destroyed 20 structures, and at one point, put approximately 20,000 people under evacuation orders or warnings. The blaze reached 100% containment on Dec. 19.

Several downloads and links that provide Palisadians with vital emergency information can be found here: https://pacpalicc.org/index.php/disaster-preparedness/.