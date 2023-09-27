Palisades Presbyterian Church to Host Talk on Bodily Resilience

Photo: Facebook: Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church

Fuller Theological Seminary Staff Will Hold the Talk

Engage with Dean of the School of Psychology & Marriage and Family Therapy at Fuller Theological Seminary, Cynthia Eriksson, along with Fuller doctoral student Lauren Van Vranken, as they delve into the topic of “Embodying Resilience: How Our Bodies Help Us Thrive.”, hosted by Pacific Palisades Presbyterian Church.

“One of the core components of practicing resilience is our capacity to regulate our bodies and our emotions. This training will center on understanding the connections between our bodily experience and our attention to stress and well-being.” an event post reads. “We will explore God’s amazing creation of our nervous systems, learn the links between our physical sensations and experience of emotion, and practice embodied methods of settling ourselves in order to be resilient in times of challenge.”

Cynthia Eriksson, PhD, an integral member of the psychology faculty since 2003, assumed the role of Dean of the School of Psychology & Marriage and Family Therapy on Sept. 1. Eriksson’s academic and research expertise encompasses areas such as trauma, posttraumatic stress, spirituality, culture, burnout, resilience, and diversity. She has been actively engaged with the Headington Program at Fuller SoPMFT, where she has cultivated research partnerships and provided consultations worldwide. Eriksson’s extensive trauma training, research, and consultation experiences span across countries including Cambodia, Guatemala, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Liberia, the Netherlands, Spain, and Uganda. 

Lauren Van Vranken, currently in her fourth year as a Psy.D. student in Fuller’s Clinical Psychology Program, serves as a Research Fellow at the Thrive Center. Over the past decade, she has been actively involved in prison, jail, and juvenile hall settings in Los Angeles and Ecuador, where she has volunteered as a chaplain, creative writing instructor, and facilitator of art therapy groups. 

To reserve a spot or make inquiries, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-conversation-with-cynthia-eriksson-and-lauren-van-vranken-registration-701005976747, reach out to Alumni Relations at alumni@thefullerfoundation.org or call 626-792-3232 x2.

