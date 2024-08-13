Palisades Sees Back-to-Back Hiker Rescues Related to Extreme Heat

Photo: LAFD

Both Incidents Were Managed by Lafd’s West Bureau and Involved Multiple Units

The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted two hiker rescues within 24 hours this weekend in Pacific Palisades, both involving individuals suffering from heat-related illnesses.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, August 10, at approximately 12:54 p.m. LAFD Air Operations was dispatched to Temescal Canyon Fire Road after a 9-1-1 call was received at 12:26 p.m. Crews located a 45-year-old male hiker who was experiencing heat-related distress. Due to the situation, LAFD prepared a hoist operation for the air ambulance transport to the hospital.

Just a day later, on Sunday, August 11, at around 11:33 a.m., LAFD responded to a similar call on Rogers Fire Road. Crews found a 75-year-old male patient with possible heat-related illness, although he had no traumatic injuries. Given the distance up the trail and the patient’s condition, LAFD Air Operations once again initiated a hoist operation to facilitate transport to a medical facility.

Both incidents were managed by LAFD’s West Bureau and involved multiple units, including air rescue teams. There were no further details provided about the conditions of the hikers as they were transported for medical care.

