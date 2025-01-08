Palisades Village Area Unrecognizable As Smoke Clears

X: @JobVigliotti

By Zach Armstrong

Downtown Palisades is unrecognizable with several beloved businesses and structures now skeletal embers of themselves.

In a post on X by @JobVigliotti, everything around the intersection of Antioch and Swarthmore is nearly or completely incinerated. The Starbucks at 15300 Sunset Blvd. along with adjacent businesses on its same block, as well as the entire stretch of businesses along Antioch in between Swarthmore and Via de la Paz, is simply gone. The stretch of businesses along N Swarthmore from Antioch down to La Cruz Drive appear to have vanished in flames as well. The video showed Palm Trees completely blackened and shedding their leaves.

The stretch of businesses, such as Noah’s Bagels, that go along Antioch on the other side towards Sunset Blvd., appears to be spared, according to the video.

The Palisades fire has now reached 11,000 acres with more than 1,000 structures damaged and several injuries to officials and residents, authorities said.

in Uncategorized
Related Posts
Uncategorized

Will new legislation grow the gambling industry in the US?

October 17, 2024

Read more
October 17, 2024

The gaming industry has always been popular, but it has now become one of the most popular industries in the...
Uncategorized

eSports Events in California

October 12, 2024

Read more
October 12, 2024

Once laughed at and decried as an exotic fringe sport with little prospects, eSports is on the rise worldwide. They...
Uncategorized

Sports Betting Legalization Faces Setbacks in California

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Legalizing sports betting in California has hit another snag, with industry experts now predicting that a referendum on the issue...
Uncategorized

The Biggest Sports Events of 2024

April 1, 2024

Read more
April 1, 2024

Every year produces a wide and diverse array of top sporting events, but 2024 promises to be extra special. Over...
Uncategorized

L.A. Jumps Shanghai on Global Financial Centres Index

January 1, 2024

Read more
January 1, 2024

The city of Los Angeles reached a critical historical rating on the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI), a ranking based...

Getty Images
Uncategorized

Palisades Baseball Association’s Spring 2024 Evaluations Scheduled

December 19, 2023

Read more
December 19, 2023

The assessment process involves simple tasks such as fielding ground balls in the infield The Pacific Palisades Baseball Association (PPBA)...
Uncategorized

California’s Online Gambling Journey: From Social Casinos to Legal Bets

November 23, 2023

Read more
November 23, 2023

In California, the allure of online gambling has been a topic of considerable debate and interest, particularly given the state’s...
Uncategorized

How to Obtain a California Motor Carrier Permit

September 1, 2023

Read more
September 1, 2023

Everyone wanting to operate a trucking company in California must obtain a Californian motor carrier permit (MCP). This permit allows...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Uncategorized

Los Angeles Struggling to Enforce Home Sharing Ordinance on Airbnb, VRBO, and Other Platforms

April 4, 2023

Read more
April 4, 2023

Better Neighbors LA report highlights the inadequacies of enforcement measures for short-term rentals in Los Angeles, calling for increased regulation...
Uncategorized

What Makes Pacific Palisades One of LA’s Most Expensive Neighborhoods

January 10, 2023

Read more
January 10, 2023

Pacific Palisades has long been known for its abundance of multi-million-dollar properties, stunning views, and luxurious homes. All of which...
Uncategorized

Cancer Cartel Provides Financial Help To Cancer Patients

November 16, 2022

Read more
November 16, 2022

Cancer Cartel is helping cancer patients focus on their treatment, not the financial stress of living with a diagnosis. Learn...
Uncategorized

L.A. City Council Seeks to Add 100 miles of bus-only lanes Within Five Years

October 17, 2022

Read more
October 17, 2022

L.A’s public transportation network is known for being slow due to traffic congestion. A new motion by L.A. City Council...
Uncategorized

PPCC Letter on Potential Changes to Palisades Bus Stops

May 23, 2022

Read more
May 23, 2022

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council on potential changes to the design of bus stops...

Pinkfinity.org founder, Emmy Pynes (15), enjoys pink lemonade while raising money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Uncategorized

Pali High Student Hosts Free Lemonade Stand to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer Research

May 11, 2022

Read more
May 11, 2022

Palisades High School freshman, Emmy Pynes (15), started Pinkfinity (www.pinkfinity.org) after her aunt was diagnosed with breast cancer at the...
Uncategorized

Super Bowl 2023: Will California’s NFL Teams Prosper?

March 31, 2022

Read more
March 31, 2022

The Los Angeles Rams outperformed the Cincinnati Bengals at Super Bowl LVI, resulting in an NFL title returning to the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR