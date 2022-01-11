Palisades Village Shop Sew Chateau is Closing

Shop closing after five year run

By Dolores Quintana

After five years, Sew Chateau is saying so long to the Pacific Palisades community and closing their shop.

Owner and founder, Shane LaLonde said, “Sew Chateau is going to move to a different model of business and continue classes online. We hope to do some pop ups around town. We are going to take a break, keep the business alive and hopefully make a comeback in summer 2023.”

LaLonde said that in addition to the pop ups, which she will announce through the company’s newsletter and Sew Chateau website, she intends to start a monogramming service starting in February. There will be a form on the website and items may be dropped off on Tuesday and picked up the following Tuesday or any Tuesday thereafter. Customers will also have the option of mailing their items for monogramming.

Online sewing classes will be available starting in March. LaLonde will create and post instructional sewing videos on the website for the community and Sew Chateau’s sewing friends to enjoy and learn from.

Shane LaLonde also said, “I just want the opportunity to say so long on a good note, a happy note. To see everyone and celebrate the fun that they have had. It’s been a very special time and I felt that they needed a moment to connect our sewing family of friends.

She added, “Thank you to our sewing friends who have followed us through the years. The community really embraced us and we appreciate all the love. Sorry to go, but hopefully Sew Chateau can still offer something fun for the community.”