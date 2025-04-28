Palisades Will Rogers 5K Moves to Venice Beach After Fire Damage

Proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local residents

After nearly five decades as a Pacific Palisades Fourth of July tradition, the Palisades Will Rogers 5K & 10K Run and Kids’ Fun Run will move to Venice Beach for its 2025 event due to fire damage at the original location.

The race, now in its 47th year, will be held Friday, July 4, beginning at 7 a.m. with the 5K Run/Walk starting and ending at the Venice Beach Recreation Center. The Kids’ Fun Run will follow at 8:30 a.m. A special 5K team competition for high school students, the Dick Lemen Run, will also be held.

The Palisades Will Rogers 5&10K Run Foundation, along with presenting sponsor Saint John’s Health Center/Providence, announced the temporary relocation as efforts continue to recover from the “unprecedented fire” that left the Palisades Park and Community Center site unsafe for public events. Organizers said proceeds from this year’s race will help fund the rebuilding of the community center, a longstanding gathering place for local residents.

“The fire destruction and residues have made it unfeasible to hold the event at our traditional location,” organizers said in a statement. “We look forward to neighbors and friends joining us to celebrate all that makes the Palisades such a special community, and to enjoy a healthful start to the 4th of July in a safe environment.”

Registration for the 5K Run/Walk is currently $39.25 but will increase after May 20. The Kids’ Fun Run registration is $27.75, rising after June 24. The Dick Lemen Run, open to high school students ages 14 to 18, costs $60.40, with registration opening June 11 and closing July 1.

First organized in 1978, the Palisades Will Rogers Run has grown into one of California’s most recognized races, often attracting 2,800 to 3,000 participants annually. Net proceeds traditionally support local youth charities through the Optimist Club.

More information and registration details are available at palisades4th.com