Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds
* Palisades YMCA Annual Pumpkin Patch is Now Open
* Live Music This Weekend at The Draycott Palisades Village
Chevy Test Drive Event Showcases New EVs
October 4, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local EV test drive event showcase the utility of EVs and EUVs in addition to new models by Chevy..Video sponsored...
Adult Female P-65 Is the First Mountain Lion in Study to Die of Complications From Mange
October 4, 2022 Staff Writer
P-65 was found dead by biologists on March 4, 2022, near a stream in the central Santa Monica Mountains Adult...
A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 3rd 2022
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* A Palisades Home That Is Renting For 50,000 Dollars A Month* Ben Affleck’s...
Mixed-use Project to Replacing Chipotle on Wilshire Under Review
October 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The City of Santa Monica is currently reviewing a mixed-use development that would replace Veggie Grill and Chipotle on Wilshire...
Palisades Estate With 8 Bedrooms and 12 Bathrooms Hits Market for $20.5 Million
October 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Rivas Canyon Road mansion checks in at almost 12,000 square feet on a two-acre lot By Dolores Quintana One of...
The People Concern $250,000 Donation Match Helping Malibu’s Unhoused Population
September 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The People Concern “Malibu Match” program is matching donations up to $250,000. Learn how to get involved in this video...
Riders on LA Metro Trains and Buses No Longer Required to Mask
September 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Masking no longer required at LAX as well By Dolores Quintana As of September 23, Los Angeles County has lifted...
Accuracy of Los Angeles’ 2022 Homeless Count Being Questioned
September 29, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council motion would require that LAHSA’s count be assessed independently By Dolores Quintana and Sam Catanzaro After the...
Smoothie Robot Creates 9 Drinks at Once
September 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jamba by Blendid is the newest food automation service at the UCLA campus making up to 45 smoothies an hour....
Surf Therapy Diving Into Self-Love, Sea-Love, And Surf Sisterhood
September 28, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Groundswell Community Project is a research-based surf therapy curriculum rooted in somatic, trauma-informed, nature, and community therapy models. Learn more...
Dr. Jane Goodall Speaking at Youth Event Wednesday at Temescal Park
Seven Arrows Elementary hosting event Wednesday for students from around region Seven Arrows Elementary, an independent kindergarten through 6th grade...
Tickets Now on-Sale for Pali High’s ‘Mamma Mia’
Students shine in feel-good musical inspired by ABBA’s hits More than 60 million people worldwide have fallen in love with...
Trailhead Improvement Project Begins at Cheeseboro Canyon
Access to trails will continue, but use of temporary parking lot required The National Park Service is revitalizing the trailhead...
Malibu Sees 66% Decrease in Homelessness
September 27, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Fundraiser For Longtime Local Business Owner in Need of Medical Care* Malibu...
Woman’s Wallet Stolen Out of Cart While Shopping in Palisades Grocery Store
LAPD says be wary of surroundings following September 16 incident While shopping in a Pacific Palisades supermarket, a woman was...
