Palisadian Bike Trail Collapses After Atmospheric River Storm

By Zach Armstrong

The historic storm that passed over Los Angeles this week took its toll on Pacific Palisades with the destruction of a bike trail.

The Marvin Braude Bike Trail was temporarily closed between Chautauqua Blvd. and Entrada Dr. after suffering severe storm damage, Los Angeles County Public Works posted on X. Images showed a large portion of the trail, in fact nearly spanning its entire width, had collapsed.

“Please steer clear of this stretch and stay tuned for future updates.” stated the department on its Feb. 7 post.

The trail, sometimes referred to as the Beach Bike Path or the Coastal Bike Trail, is a 22-mile paved path that runs along the shoreline of Santa Monica Bay from Will Rogers State Beach down to Torrance County Beach. The damaged portion is near the Roosevelt Pedestrian Tunnel.

The incident comes as Southern California experienced a downpour caused by an atmospheric river resulting in over seven inches of rain around Santa Monica, according to the National Weather Service.