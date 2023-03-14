Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala

More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event

Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s recent annual auction and gala, raising over $75,000 to fund school improvements. 

On Saturday evening, March 4th, parents gathered at the Annenberg Community Beach House to show their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle School PRIDE Booster Club’s annual auction and gala. This year’s event was organized by Michelle Kelly and Cathy Burrell and had a “Revere by the Sea” theme.

More than 120 attendees were treated to a catered dinner from Marmalade Cafe, drinks, and entertainment. The auction included many local items such as eatery gift cards, Veronica Beard or LATE Clothing shopping tickets, a Little Market gift basket, Bay Theater tickets, and more from Palisades-based The Smoke Label.

‘The largest parent and school community fundraiser of the year, Revere By the Sea 2023 Auction & Gala, brought together parents, administrators and staff for an evening of great food, conversation and giving!” Paul Revere Middle School wrote in their latest newsletter following the event. “Thanks to all who helped bring the night to life, especially Cathy Burrell and Michelle Kelly, who chaired the event, and committee members Dorsai Garemani, Jennifer Dukum, Chaka Stewart, Stephanie Baker, Tammie Volk, Rose Boulos and Erika Ferestein. Also thanks to Bita Alishahi for the beautiful flowers and to Mr. Foxsen and Mr. Lafolette for hosting. Helping hands behind the scenes included Michelle Duff, Jessica Weisblum and Sharon Silver.”

Those lucky enough to participate took home experiences that ranged from stays at Casa Del Mar to skiing at Mountain High in Wrightwood to seeing Andrea Bocelli live at the Hollywood Bowl.

In total, over $75,000 was raised from the auction. These funds will go towards enhancing our school with smaller class sizes through hired auxiliaries, an up-to-date computer lab with coding and digital imaging capabilities, activities like the Literary Anthology and Reflections Art Contest, security improvements, grounds maintenance projects, aesthetic beautification initiatives and so much more.

