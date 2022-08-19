Paris Jackson Sells Topanga House

Swimmer, actress and model sells five-bedroom home

By Dolores Quintana

Paris Jackson, the daughter of multi-platinum singer Michael Jackson, has sold her first home in Topanga Canyon as reported by The Dirt.com.

Her full name is Paris Michael-Katherine Jackson and she is the only daughter of Jackson and Debbie Rowe and their second child, along with her brothers Prince and Donny. She purchased the Topanga Canyon home for $2.3 million as a teenager, while working as a model for Chanel and starting her career in the entertainment industry. She lived in the seven-room mansion with a group of friends, including Prudence Brando, granddaughter of legendary actor Marlon Brando.

Jackson sold the Topanga canyon home in 2020 and has purchased a new estate that is described as a cabin. The home cost $4 million, so that is quite a price for what could be considered a cabin. Previous owners have included actor Rock Hudson, singer K.D. Lang, and finally the musician, and keyboard player for the band Maroon Five, Jesse Carmichael. Carmichael originally listed the property for $4 million but then dropped the price slightly for the sale to Jackson. The final cost was $3.8 million.

According to The Dirt, the home has three bedrooms and two baths within 3,000 square feet of living space and comes with a converted garage that was repurposed into a recording studio and a small art studio. The property is completely gated and inaccessible and includes a movie theater, two bedrooms, meant for guests, and a two-way fireplace made of stone that opens into the living and dining rooms.

The lower level floor of the mansion is just the master bedroom suite and has its fireplace and soaking tub among other amenities. The backyard contains gardens, a saltwater pool, spa and sauna.