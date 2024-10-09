PCH Closures Expected This Week Between Malibu and Ventura County Line

Photo: Caltrans

Drivers Are Advised to Be Alert for Work Zones During These Times

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced daytime and nighttime lane closures on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) between Malibu and the Ventura County line this week to allow for drainage culvert replacement.

Moving lane closures will occur in both northbound and southbound lanes from Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Thursday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 11.

Additional nighttime closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon Boulevard on the same dates. All lanes will reopen at the end of each shift.

The project, which will repair or replace 12 drainage culverts along Pacific Coast Highway, extends from south of Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line and is expected to continue through the summer of 2029. Security Paving Company, Inc. is the contractor.

Drivers are advised to be alert for work zones during these times.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Santa Monica Pier Corporation
Hard, News

Santa Monica to Renegotiate Agreement to Host Olympic Beach Volleyball

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

After Reviewing the Agreement and a Fiscal Impact Study, Council Members Remained Confused Over the Potential Economic Benefits and How...

Photo: Instagram:
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Jason Neroni Bids Farewell to L.A. with Exclusive “Biography” Dinner Series

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

Renowned Chef to Host Intimate Dinners at Secret Locations Chef Jason Neroni has announced an intimate and reflective series of...
News, Video

(Video) Notre Dame Academy to Host Open House on Oct. 27

October 10, 2024

Read more
October 10, 2024

See How the All-Girls Catholic School is Empowering Young Women For The Future. For more info, go to academy.ndasla.org. @palisadesnews...
News

Castanea Sicilian Cafe: Bringing the Sweetness of Sicily to Venice Beach

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

THE CAFE Welcome to Castanea Sicilian Cafe: “Il dolce far niente – the sweetness of doing nothing” arrived at Venice...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Knife Attack Suspect Robbed a Santa Monica Target Store Prior to The Attack, Police Say

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

Authorities Have Identified the Suspect in a Fatal Attack on a Santa Monica Police Officer That Occurred Outside the Department’s...
News, Upbeat

Venice Skatepark to Celebrate 15th Anniversary with Community Event

October 9, 2024

Read more
October 9, 2024

The Skatepark Stands as a Testament to Venice’s Rich Skateboarding Heritage Venice Skatepark, a landmark on the Venice Beach boardwalk...
News, Video

(Video) Westside Neighborhood School: Where Kids Are Encouraged to Explore

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For more info, go to wns-la.org @palisadesnews For more info, go to wns-la.org #school #education #teacher #teach #children #losangeles #california...
News

Eclipse School Helps Children Prepare for Kindergarten

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

By Susan Payne Transitional Kindergarten works. For Juliya Spiegel, mother to a now five-year-old kindergartener, a decision was on the...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Architect Noah Walker-Designed Pali Home Hits Market at $15M

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Set on a 12,000-Square-Foot Lot, the Property Is Surrounded by Dense Vegetation, Including Coastal Live Oaks A one-story architectural home...
Hard, News

LA County Misprints 78,000 Ballots Addressing SMMUSD Bond Measures

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Election Officials Are Addressing an Error That Mistakenly Placed Two Measures Intended for Separate Areas of the School District on...

Photo: Official
News

Albertsons, Vons to Pay $3.9M Settlement Over False Advertising and Pricing Violations

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

Civil Lawsuit Accused Chain of Overcharging Customers, Mislabeling Product Weights Albertsons, Vons, and their affiliated stores have agreed to pay...
News, Video

(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

October 8, 2024

Read more
October 8, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @palisadesnews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
News

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) New Upgrade

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the...

Photo: Getty
News, Upbeat

Community Meeting Set to Discuss Palisades Dog Park Plans

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Community Support for the Park Dates Back to 2014, When Nearly 3,500 Residents Signed a Petition On Monday, October 21,...
Hard, News

Venice Canal Assault Survivor Files $5M Claim Against Los Angeles: Report

October 7, 2024

Read more
October 7, 2024

Mary Klein, 55, Was Attacked on April 6 at Around 10:30 p.m. In the Upscale Venice Neighborhood A woman who...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR