PCH Closures Expected This Week Between Malibu and Ventura County Line

Drivers Are Advised to Be Alert for Work Zones During These Times

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has announced daytime and nighttime lane closures on State Route 1 (Pacific Coast Highway) between Malibu and the Ventura County line this week to allow for drainage culvert replacement.

Moving lane closures will occur in both northbound and southbound lanes from Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to north of Mulholland Highway, near Leo Carrillo State Beach, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., and from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, Thursday, Oct. 10, and Friday, Oct. 11.

Additional nighttime closures are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. between Sunset Boulevard in Pacific Palisades and Topanga Canyon Boulevard on the same dates. All lanes will reopen at the end of each shift.

The project, which will repair or replace 12 drainage culverts along Pacific Coast Highway, extends from south of Temescal Canyon Road to the Ventura County line and is expected to continue through the summer of 2029. Security Paving Company, Inc. is the contractor.

Drivers are advised to be alert for work zones during these times.