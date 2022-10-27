Pearl Dragon Not Renewing Lease

Photo: thepearldragon.com

Lease to end in 2025 for Palisades Village space

By Dolores Quintana

Pearl Dragon located in the Palisades Village, a Caruso property, at 15229 W. Sunset Boulevard, has informed the community that its lease with Caruso Corporation will not be renewed when it ends in 2025. 

The restaurant has been part of the community since it was founded in 2001 and managed to weather the pandemic partially through its idea of El Dragon, a take-out Mexican menu that they still continue to operate today. 

Pearl Dragon serves a menu that ranges from sushi and sashimi to spicy Kaffir lime shrimp, sauteed filet mignon tips and organic chicken satay. 

For more information visit thepearldragon.com

