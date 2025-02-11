Phase 2 Debris Removal Underway in Palisades, Officials Tout Historic Recovery Speed

Residents Urged to Submit ROE Forms as Crews Accelerate Debris Removal Efforts

Crews have begun Phase 2 of debris removal in Los Angeles County following the recent Eaton and Pacific Palisades wildfires, marking what officials say is the fastest debris removal effort in California history.

Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath, alongside Mayor Karen Bass and representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and CalOES, announced the launch of the operation Monday, emphasizing a coordinated effort to clear hazardous materials and pave the way for rebuilding.

The cleanup involves assessing affected properties, removing fire-related debris, and, if requested by homeowners, clearing foundations to prepare lots for rebuilding. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Recovery Field Office Commander Col. Eric Swenson explained the process, noting that crews would remove soil around ash footprints and foundations when requested.

“These are not going to be perfectly graded lots,” Swenson said. “But when homeowners pull permits and find contractors, they will be able to level the lot, pour new footers, and begin rebuilding.”

Officials highlighted the speed of the recovery process, attributing it to strong interagency collaboration. Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, deputy commanding general for Civil and Emergency Operations, said the effort benefits from lessons learned in past disasters, including the wildfires in Hawaii.

“The amassing of resources and the questions we’re asking—‘Why not? What if?’—are allowing us to move fast,” Kelly said.

Residents affected by the fires are encouraged to submit Right-of-Entry (ROE) forms to authorize debris removal on their properties. More than 8,000 ROEs have already been submitted, with 99% of property owners opting into the Army Corps’ process, Horvath said. The county is prepared to issue permits for those who choose to opt out.

ROE forms can be submitted online at recovery.lacounty.gov or at Disaster Recovery Centers. The deadline for submission is March 30.

Nancy Ward, director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, commended the rapid progress.

“To think that we are here just a few weeks after these fires were contained, completing Phase 1 and now beginning Phase 2—it’s an amazing day for all of us,” Ward said.