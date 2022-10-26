Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates Unprecedented $4.9 Million to Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles

Transformational gift will allow non-profit to provide girls throughout Greater Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders

Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles (GSGLA) announced last week that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has donated $4.9 million to the organization. 

The gift will provide girls throughout Los Angeles a pathway to become empowered and compassionate leaders, bolstered by mentorship and Girl Scouts’ research-backed programming, regardless of barriers including socioeconomic status. The gift is part of an $84.5 million donation awarded to Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) and 29 of GSUSA’s 111 local councils selected by MacKenzie Scott, making this unprecedented investment the largest donation from a single individual in both GSGLA and GSUSA’s history.

“We are deeply grateful to MacKenzie Scott for this extraordinary gift, which will help us reach thousands more girls,” said Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles CEO Theresa Edy Kiene. “To receive this investment in girls in our 100th anniversary year is particularly meaningful; as we set the course for our future, we are squarely focused on making sure all girls in Greater Los Angeles have access to our programming. We are empowering the next generation of leaders.”

Donations to women’s and girls’ organizations make up less than 2% of all charitable giving. MacKenzie Scott’s gift will enable Girl Scouts of Greater Los Angeles to:

Create more equitable membership opportunities in communities previously underserved by Girl Scouts. This includes Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Access and Racial Justice initiatives, continuing to break down accessibility barriers by partnering with community organizations including after-school programs at Title 1 schools, providing troop start-up funds and free memberships, and partnering with families and communities.

Fostering meaningful program innovation informed by girls’ current interests and needs, preparing them for leadership, including an expanded focus on career readiness, mental wellness and civic and social engagement. A priority is expanding girls’ access to STEAM exploration, building upon exciting programs such as hands-on coding, robotics, and sustainability.

Bolstering the foundations of the council in critical areas such as volunteer and staff training. Provide opportunities for more girls to get outside and connect with nature and each other while building confidence at our high adventure camps.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Westside Blood Drive Benefiting City of Hope This Weekend

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

$10 In-N-Out gift card for every donor A blood drive is coming to Santa Monica this weekend and every donor...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Local Antiquities Shop Giving Historical Antiquites A New Life

October 26, 2022

Read more
October 26, 2022

Local oddities and prop shop Jadis is known for its unique vibe and historical antiquities, in this video we explore...
News, Video

Pearl Dragon Restaurant To Close Due To Denied Lease Renewal

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Temescal Canyon Road Will Be Closed For Repaving* Pearl Dragon Restaurant To...

A National Park Service researcher displays the scorched paws of the adult male mountain lion known as P-64. While an NPS tracking collar showed that P-64 survived the Woolsey Fire, he died several weeks later of starvation. Photo: Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.
News

Recent Research Shows Wildfires Drive L.A.’s Mountain Lions to Take Deadly Risks

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

UCLA and National Park Service researchers studied the cougars’ movements before and after the Woolsey Fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom...
Education, News, Video

John Muir Closed After Water and Mold Damage Parents Claim Neglect

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

Parents of children attending John Muir Elementary say the district failed to respond to water damage and mold leading to...
News, Video

Tour the Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Now Fully Operational

October 25, 2022

Read more
October 25, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor™ Pilot Project has officially launched. In this video we take a tour onboard and meet...
News, Real Estate, Video

Cher Lists Longtime Malibu Home For $85M: Palisades Real Estate Report – October 24th 2022

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.* Co-Creator ‘Grand Theft Auto” Buys Half Developed Mansion For $31M* Cher Lists Longtime...
News, Real Estate, Video

New 39 Unit Affordable Senior Housing Unveiled in Santa Monica

October 24, 2022

Read more
October 24, 2022

Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Mid-Century Modern Rustic Canyon ‘Treehouse’ Hits for Sale

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

$6,995,000 price tag on David Hyun-designed home By Dolores Quintana A rare home, dubbed “the Modern Tree House” has been...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Malibu Home Previously Owned by Both Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres Sells for $45 Million

October 22, 2022

Read more
October 22, 2022

Modernist house sells in off-market sale By Dolores Quintana A home once owned by Brad Pitt and Ellen Degeneres was...

Kevin de Leon. Photo: Official.
News

Despite Mounting Pressure LA City Councilmembers Kevin de Leo and Cedillo Still Not Resigning

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

In an interview, de Leon cites needs of “underrepresented” district  By Dolors Quintana  Until Wednesday, City Councilmember Kevin de Leon...
News, Veterans, Video

100% Disabled Veterans Not Eligible for New V.A Housing

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Veterans receiving over 30%-60% AMI will be ineligible for housing on the West L.A VA Campus. .Video sponsored by The Canyon...

Footage from a Sunday evening brush fire in Pacific Palisades. Photos: Citizen App.
Fire, News

LAPD Says Encampment Found Near Origin of Recent Palisades Brush Fire

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Cause of the Sunday evening blaze remains undetermined, officials say By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) says...

Paul Anthony Davis. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

High School Basketball Coach Arrested for Pacific Palisades Sexual Assault of Minor

October 21, 2022

Read more
October 21, 2022

Paul Anthony Davis arrested in connection to sexual assaults in Pacific Palisades and Fox Hills area Detectives from the Los...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Proposed Kroger-Albertsons Merger Opposed by LA-Area Grocery Store Workers’ Unions

October 20, 2022

Read more
October 20, 2022

Kroger looking to purchase Albertsons for $20 billion By Dolores Quintana UFCW Locals 7, 324, 367, 770  and 3000, union...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR