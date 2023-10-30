Photos Reveal Palisades Home of Late “Friends” Star Matthew Perry

Nestled on Blue Sail Dr., This Single-Level Residence Exudes a Charming, Mid-Century Modernist Aesthetic

Beach Grit has released photos and details of the former Pacific Palisades home of Friends star Matthew Perry who was recently found dead in his jacuzzi aged fifty-four.

Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as the witty yet endearing Chandler Bing, once called this serene abode his own. Located just a stone’s throw away from Sunset Point Beach, this residence provided the kind of surf that the now-seasoned surfer seeks, particularly when wear and tear on joints has made even the simplest maneuvers feel like scaling Everest.

Nestled on the picturesque 18038 Blue Sail Dr, Pacific Palisades, this single-level residence exudes a charming, mid-century modernist aesthetic, a testament to its 1965 origin. Boasting four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and approximately 3,000 square feet of living space, this home rests gracefully on a gently sloping expanse of grass, ultimately leading to the now-legendary hot tub.

