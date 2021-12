December 11 and 18

By Chad Winthrop

Photos with Santa are coming this weekend to the Brentwood Country Mart!

Photos with Santa will take place in the south courtyard both this Saturday the 11th and next Saturday the 18th. The event will take place 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

In addition, there will be Children’s Holiday Crafts Thursday, December 9 at the mart from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. This event will take place in the south courtyard as well and will feature snacks and treats.