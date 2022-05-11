Pizzana Offering Frozen Pizzas Across Southern California

Popular Brentwood pizzeria expanding, again

By Dolores Quintana

Brentwood pizza favorite Pizzana is expanding its reach again, this time by making frozen Pizzana pizzas available all over the Southland.

The restaurant announced this on their Instagram page and said, “We are excited to announce that Pizzana’s frozen pizzas are now available for delivery via @localemarket. That means most parts of Los Angeles and Orange County are now in our delivery zone, regardless of how far you are from our restaurant! Here’s the scoop:⁣⁣

✔️ No minimum order – buy one pizza or ten.⁣⁣⁣

✔️ Delivery is free with code PIZZANAXLOCALE⁣

✔️ Order for delivery on Tuesdays or Fridays⁣.⁣

✔️ Order from a selection of our most popular flavors: Margherita, Cacio e Pepe and Pepperoni, available with regular or gluten free crust.⁣

✔️ Pizzas arrive frozen so you can enjoy them upon delivery or whenever you want.⁣”

In additional good news for our neighbors to the north. Pizzana will eventually expand to having their frozen pizzas available in Northern California as well through Locale Bay Area.