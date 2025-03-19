Popular Palisades Café Reopens After Suffering Minimal Damage from Wildfires

It is among the first businesses to reopen

After months of uncertainty, the Palisades Garden Café reopened its doors, offering a familiar gathering place for residents recovering from the January wildfires.

The café, a staple in the neighborhood since 2004, was one of the few buildings left standing after the Palisades Fire tore through the area. While surrounding buildings were reduced to rubble, the café sustained minimal damage, allowing it to be among the first businesses to reopen.

For many, the reopening represents a step toward normalcy in a community still reeling from the destruction. Owner James Kwon said he felt fortunate that the café survived when so many nearby structures—including a church, a park, and the local library—were lost.

“We’re just so saddened by what happened in this community,” Kwon told NBC4. “I know people in this town need to eat, just feel a little bit of normalcy. I feel like we brought that, and I hope we did.”

Palisades Garden Café, known for its casual breakfast and lunch offerings, serves a range of items including bagels, breakfast burritos, sandwiches, burgers, wraps, and salads. The menu also features comfort food options such as pancakes, quesadillas, and teriyaki plates.

The café will operate on limited hours as it resumes business.