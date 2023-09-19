Popular YouTube and TikTok User Satirizes Palisadian Mothers

Photo: YouTube: @Amanda McCants

The Videos Have Now Garnered at Least 200,000 Views Combined Between the Platforms

By Zach Armstrong

Viral videos on Tik Tok and YouTube by actress, model and popular internet content creator Amanda McCants satirize what she, and perhaps many others, consider to be the stereotypical Palisadian mother. 

McCants’ impressive social media and internet presence boasts a Tik Tok account with nearly a million followers, a YouTube channel with half a million subscribers and an Instagram account with almost 400,000 followers. As an actress, she has appeared in films including Striptease (2019), Verified (2018) and Curse of the Siren (2016), according to IMDB.

Her large audience is the result of humorous videos, such as her Sports Illustrated swimsuit competition submission video where she asks “I know what you’re thinking. Didn’t you already submit in 2018, 2019 and 2020? Yes! But what’s the difference this year? I finally got my trust fund,” she says before the camera zooms out to show expensive photo equipment. 

Many of her videos parody the predictable actions or comments from a certain type of person. In two of her Tik Tok posts and one YouTube video, which have now garnered at least 200,000 views combined between the platforms, the parodied archetype is a “Palisades Mom”. They feature a series of soundbites one could expect from a Pali mother, such as “Oh my god I forgot to put on my 27 cartier bracelets. People are gonna think I’m poor!” or “After what Angeline told me at Angelini last night, let’s just say this: What happens on the yacht, stays on the yacht.” or “We live on Amalfi Street, so Amalfi Coast has a very special place in my heart.” 

McCants has also satirized other mothers and women of Los Angeles County’s different neighborhoods, such as those in Montecito, West Hollywood and Laguna. It isn’t clear if she herself is a Palisadian. 

The YouTube video in reference, titled “I am a Palisades Mom”, can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_XLj-JDa64.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: SMMUSD
News, Real Estate

SMMUSD Assistant Superintendent Passes Away at 46

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

She Dedicated Six Years to SMMUSD in Her Current Role Dr. Jacqueline Mora, the Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services at...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

New Art Gallery Open at Malibu City Hall

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Gallery Shows Realistic Landscapes and Seascapes By Zach Armstrong The Malibu Arts Commission is presenting Vistas by Wes Van...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Serial Killer Charged in Homicide of Cellmate

September 19, 2023

Read more
September 19, 2023

The Man Pleaded Guilty Last Year in the Murder of Several Victims Including Three in Santa Monica By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: Instagram: @bradbeal3
News, Real Estate

NBA All-Star Lists $8.5M Venice Mansion

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Sleek Gray Color-Schemed Home Features Five Bedrooms and 5.5 Bathrooms. As he embarks on his inaugural season with the...

Photo: Worthe Real Estate Group
News, Real Estate

Developer to Propose Five Story Mixed-Use Project Across Metro Terminus

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

The Project Would Include 6,883 Square Feet of Ground Floor Commercial Space By Zach Armstrong Local real estate developer Worthe...

Photo: Instagram: @kanye_.west
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Allegedly Wanted Malibu Home to Be Like a “Bomb Shelter”

September 18, 2023

Read more
September 18, 2023

A Lawsuit Also Alleges Multiple Labor Code Violations During Construction By Zach Armstrong In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Progress Comes Along on Saint Laurent’s Palisades Location

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The luxury French clothing brand is set to have a spot at the intersection of Sunset and N. Swarthmore. @palisadesnews...

Photo: Defend Ballona Wetlands
Hard, News

Environmentalists Crash Retailer’s Grand Opening in West L.A. Over Controversial Restoration Project

September 15, 2023

Read more
September 15, 2023

The Store’s Nonprofit Partner Supports a Controversial Preservation Project By Zach Armstrong REI Co-op is a Seattle retailer that sells...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Beloved Palisadian Book & Antique Shop Set to Close

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Its Walls Are Covered With Ceiling-Reaching Book Shelves Displaying an Impressive Collection By Zach Armstrong Collection Antiques and Books, a...

Photo: Instagram: @tartinesantamonica
Dining, News

“Cult Fave” Bakery to Open Second Santa Monica Outpost

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

It Serves Various “Salad and Shareable Plate” Options Along With an All-Day Breakfast Menu and Several Coffee, Beer and Tea...

Photo: Instagram: @mcconnellsfineicecreams
Dining, News

These are the 27 Flavors Served by McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams

September 14, 2023

Read more
September 14, 2023

Honey & Cornbread Cookies and Toasted Coconut Almond Chip Are Among the 27 Flavors By Zach Armstrong With a sweet...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Upbeat

Yoga Class Being Held for Palisades Woman’s Club

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

Eileen Mercolino Will Be Teaching for All Levels of Yoga By Zach Armstrong Eileen Mercolino will be teaching an ‘all...

Photo: Circle Moms
News, Upbeat

Informal Gathering for New Mothers Taking Place in Palisades

September 13, 2023

Read more
September 13, 2023

The Circle Meets Weekly for Five Weeks By Zach Armstrong CA Circle by Circle Moms, a weekly gathering with a...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Dolphins Football Top Western League Standings

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

Palisades Comes off a Strong Victory Over St. Genevieve By Zach Armstrong The new season of high school football is...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Charged in Malibu Stabbing of Estranged Husband

September 12, 2023

Read more
September 12, 2023

She Allegedly Enticed the Man to Malibu, Where He Was Fatally Stabbed A 21-year-old woman, Thania Ruano, has been formally...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR