Popular YouTube and TikTok User Satirizes Palisadian Mothers

The Videos Have Now Garnered at Least 200,000 Views Combined Between the Platforms

By Zach Armstrong

Viral videos on Tik Tok and YouTube by actress, model and popular internet content creator Amanda McCants satirize what she, and perhaps many others, consider to be the stereotypical Palisadian mother.

McCants’ impressive social media and internet presence boasts a Tik Tok account with nearly a million followers, a YouTube channel with half a million subscribers and an Instagram account with almost 400,000 followers. As an actress, she has appeared in films including Striptease (2019), Verified (2018) and Curse of the Siren (2016), according to IMDB.

Her large audience is the result of humorous videos, such as her Sports Illustrated swimsuit competition submission video where she asks “I know what you’re thinking. Didn’t you already submit in 2018, 2019 and 2020? Yes! But what’s the difference this year? I finally got my trust fund,” she says before the camera zooms out to show expensive photo equipment.

Many of her videos parody the predictable actions or comments from a certain type of person. In two of her Tik Tok posts and one YouTube video, which have now garnered at least 200,000 views combined between the platforms, the parodied archetype is a “Palisades Mom”. They feature a series of soundbites one could expect from a Pali mother, such as “Oh my god I forgot to put on my 27 cartier bracelets. People are gonna think I’m poor!” or “After what Angeline told me at Angelini last night, let’s just say this: What happens on the yacht, stays on the yacht.” or “We live on Amalfi Street, so Amalfi Coast has a very special place in my heart.”

McCants has also satirized other mothers and women of Los Angeles County’s different neighborhoods, such as those in Montecito, West Hollywood and Laguna. It isn’t clear if she herself is a Palisadian.

The YouTube video in reference, titled “I am a Palisades Mom”, can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9_XLj-JDa64.