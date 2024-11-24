Porta Via is Offering a Gourmet Thanksgiving Meal. Here’s What’s On The Menu

Photo: Google Earth

Porta Via Palisades is bringing Thanksgiving to the table this year with a gourmet menu. Known for its fresh and simply prepared dishes, the upscale restaurant in Palisades Village has crafted a Thanksgiving spread that blends classic flavors with elegant touches.

At the heart of the meal is Porta Via’s herb-brined roasted Mary’s turkey, featuring a combination of breast, leg, and thigh roast. Designed to serve four to six people, the centerpiece dish is priced at $130.

To complement the turkey, the menu offers a variety of side dishes, each serving six to eight guests. These include a rich pumpkin cauliflower lasagna for $75 and a roasted butternut squash soup for $30. Traditional sides such as creamy mashed potatoes and classic stuffing are available for $45 each. Vegetables take center stage with options like roasted root vegetables for $65, Blue Lake green beans almondine for $75, and roasted Brussels sprouts with pancetta and purple cabbage, also priced at $75.

Enhancing the holiday flavors are a tangy orange-scented cranberry sauce for $18 and a savory turkey gravy for $30. A dozen Parker House dinner rolls are offered for $15.

For dessert, guests can choose an apple pie or pumpkin pie for $45 each, or a decadent cheesecake for $65.

To accompany the meal, Porta Via Palisades is offering a 50% discount on bottles of wine.

Orders for the Thanksgiving menu can be placed by calling (310) 499-2989 or emailing Ryan@PortaViaRestaurants.com.

in Dining, News
