Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft: Palisades Today – July 4th, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Coach Bud Kling Inducted Into Jewish Sports Hall Of Fame
* Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft
Postal Service Mailbox Removed From The Village Green After Vandalism And Theft
Palisades 74th Annual July 4th Parade Highlights
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Pacific Palisades celebrated July 4th on Monday with its 74th annual parade. Check out some of the highlights in this...
Santa Monica Pier Among Most Polluted Beaches in California
July 6, 2022 Juliet Lemar
According to Heal the Bay’s annual beach report card, Santa Monica Pier is one of the most polluted beaches in...
Newsom Signs Sen. Ben Allen’s Pollution Bill That Places Recycling Costs on Producers Rather Than Municipalities
July 6, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Senate Bill 54 calls on the producers of specific materials to form a Producer Responsibility Organization By Sam Catanzaro California...
LA City Council Approves Emblem Program to Identify Legal Cannabis Business
July 6, 2022 Staff Writer
Placards will serve as notice to the public and enforcement agencies that the business is licensed Last week, Los Angeles...
John McEnroe and Patty Smyth Sell Malibu Home for $29 Million
July 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Malibu Colony home sold to unknown buyer in private sale By Dolores Quintana John McEnroe, a retired former tennis star,...
State Officials Approve LA’s Updated Housing Element
July 1, 2022 Staff Writer
255,000 new units to be built under new plan By Dolores Quintana As of June 30, the City of Los...
Bel Air Real Estate Developer Guilty of Fraud, Bribery and Obstruction for Paying $500,000 in Cash to City Officials
July 1, 2022 Staff Writer
David Lee charged in connection to José Huizar bribes A real estate developer and one of his companies were found...
Los Angeles City Attorney Says His Office Is Cracking Down on Illegal Fireworks
June 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Fines up to $1,000 for violaters, City Attorney says Amid historically dry conditions brought on by California’s severe drought, Los...
LA City Council Approves $25 Per Hour Wage Hike for Certain Healthcare Workers
June 30, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Law would apply only to workers at privately owned facilities By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Council this week approved...
Jennifer Garner Selected as Grand Marshall for Pacific Palisades Fourth of July Parade
June 30, 2022 Staff Writer
Parade will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday By Dolores Quintana Actress Jennifer Garner has been announced as the Grand Marshal...
Shop with Chef Wendy From Papille Gustitive
June 30, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Today we visit the Santa Monica Farmers Market with former Papille Gustative chef Wendy Wahito and learn all about Kenyan...
Central Coast Brewery Makes Westside Acquisitions
Figueroa Mountain Brewing acquires Broxton Brewery, The Stalking Horse and more. Staff, current beer taps to remain on board at...
Palisades Burger Nominated as One of Best in Los Angeles by LA Times
Hank’s nominated by LA Times By Dolores Quintana Hank’s of the Palisades was nominated for Best Burger as part of...
Travel Inside the Human Body at New Science Pop Up Museum
June 29, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Bodies 2.0 The Universe Within has been experienced by millions of people worldwide. The exhibition shows over 200 actual human...
Six Family-Fun Westside Fourth of July Events
Fireworks, parades, runs and more taking place across the Westside By Ashley Sloan Pacific Palisades The Pacific Palisades will be...
