PPCC Discusses Issues Related to George Wolfberg Park and Public Safety Matters

Looking back at the January Pacific Palisades Community Council meetings

At the recently held Palisades Park Community Council (PPCC) meetings on January 12 and 26, the board discussed issues related to the maintenance of George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon (GWPPC) and various public safety matters.

The PPCC unanimously voted to request support from Park Rangers to enforce posted signs, operating hours of sunrise to sunset, and Municipal Code sections at GWPPC. Additionally, they asked their State representatives to help foster an agreement between Caltrans and the City regarding access to Caltrans property for the Lateral Trail. This is a requirement as part of the Coastal Commission permit for which Congressman Ted Lieu secured $1.15 million in Congressional Omnibus Bill funding in December 2022.

In addition, a Potrero Park Oversight Committee was formed with PPCC Board members, Recreation and Parks members and community constituents to handle monitoring and oversight of progress and resolution of issues at GWPPC such as signage and soil slippage safety. They will report any recommendations or discussion items to the PPCC who will assess if action needs to be taken or acknowledged formally by city/state governments or allies at the Council Office. Community members may make comments concerning this matter before February 8th via the City comment portal 23-4118-S1 at https://pp90272.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=e67def3ada76c274bac379123&id=9e1d50c15e&e=ded6932103



PPCC’s next meeting will be on February 9th, where it will have a chance to meet the Palisades’ new Congressman, Brad Sherman. The PPCC will also hear from Donna Arrechea, Director of 311 at the City of Los Angeles, who will give a presentation of the City’s 311 call center and app, and take questions.