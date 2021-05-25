PPCC Letter to Los Angeles Times Editors

"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) to the Los Angeles Times editors over a recent editorial supporting looking into using Will Rogers State Beach for temporary housing.

Re: Los Angeles Times Editorial, “Shelter next to the beach?” – May 23, 2021

Dear Editors:

The Times doesn’t seem to know much about Will Rogers State Beach in Pacific Palisades. The beach is owned by the State of California, for the recreation and relaxation of all the people of the City, County and State, including people in each of the 15 City Council Districts.

The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH. Residents of Pacific Palisades have always welcomed everyone from all over to the beach.

Years ago, when homeless people started camping on this beach, the Palisades community organized to find ways to offer a variety of services, including housing, to those who needed and wanted help. Through private giving, that effort has been successful and continues to offer help to those who keep coming. Pacific Palisades has addressed and will keep addressing the problem with compassion and action.

Pacific Palisades has long recognized the need for and been at the forefront of action. The City and County government response has lacked urgency, until the federal court action prompted it. That’s the immediate impetus. However, as Judge Carter recognized, public beaches and parks need to be protected and safe for all the people, housed or unhoused, to use but not to live at. The County prohibits overnight dwelling on the beaches and beach lots that it operates for the State. The California Coastal Commission protects all citizens’ access to the beach. Firefighters and first responders regularly use the Will Rogers State Beach parking lot for wildfire command, staging, and evacuation, as they just did for the Palisades Fire.

We would welcome a conversation with you and your editorial staff at Will Rogers State Beach to provide facts and inform your perspective.

Sincerely,
David Card, Chair
Pacific Palisades Community Council
310-454-5024

in News, Opinion
Related Posts
An LAFD helicopter coducts a water drop as part of an effort to put out a brush fire that broke out in Pacific Palisades Monday evening. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire, News

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
News, Video

Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...

The LAFD carries out environmental suppression repair efforts in the Palisades Fire burn area over the weekend. Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

LAFD Demobilizes Palisades Fire Crews, Transitions to Patrols

May 25, 2021

Read more
May 25, 2021

Suppression restoration efforts underway  By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department has demobilized its Palisades Fire command post at...

"homeless agencies appear flummoxed by the rejection rate for permanent housing they’re now able to offer, something only recently available. Did they expect a population plagued by instability and a high component (about 20 percent) of serious mental illness to turn overnight into planners interested in delayed gratification?" writes Tom Elias in his latest column.
Opinion, Real Estate

Is Permanent Housing the Real Homeless Solution?

May 24, 2021

Read more
May 24, 2021

By Tom Elias, Columnist The ultimate goal of city and county agencies trying to solve California’s homeless problem is to...
Homeless, News

End The “Off & On” Street Cycle of Severely Mentally Ill People

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

From the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness ONLINE COMMUNITY MEETINGMonday, May 24, 20217:00 – 8:00 pm | Zoom WebinarRegister...

Photo: LAFD.
Fire, News

Palisades Fire Nears 75 Percent Containment

May 21, 2021

Read more
May 21, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro The Palisades Fire is...
News, Video

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

May 19, 2021

Read more
May 19, 2021

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...

The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Fire, News

LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
News, Video

Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship * LAFD...

Firefighters in action fighting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
Fire, News

Palisades Fire at 23 Percent Containment as Topanga Evacuation Orders Lifted

May 18, 2021

Read more
May 18, 2021

Arson suspect in custody for starting fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Topanga residents evacuated due...

The south end of the Will Rogers beach parking lot being used as a command post for combatting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Community Council.
Fire, News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...

Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr)
Fire, News

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

Read more
May 17, 2021

Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro The LAFD has announced the arrest...

The Palisades Fire Sunday evening. Photo: LAFD
Fire, News

Palisades Fire Remains at Zero Percent Containment

May 16, 2021

Read more
May 16, 2021

Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted Arsonist sought for 1,325 acre fire that broke out Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Mandatory evacuations remain...

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg.  By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...

The parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach where a temporary homeless shelter may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Homelessness Committee Advances Proposal for Will Rogers Beach Shelter

May 14, 2021

Read more
May 14, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire
"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Fire

LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire

by Sam Catanzaro
May 25, 2021
0

Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...

Read more

POPULAR

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter
"The State received a portion of this beach from Palisadian Will Rogers for recreational purposes for all, as set forth in his original agreement with the State, not for housing. Unlike most of Santa Monica Bay, there are no private houses blocking access to this beautiful beach along scenic highway PCH." Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Edify TV: Hear From Palisades Fire Front Line Firefighter

by Juliet Lemar
May 21, 2021
0

The Palisades fire is now 72% contained and the suspected arsonist is in custody, hear from a Los Angeles Firefighter...

Read more