Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility
* LA Public Health Denying Waivers For School Reopenings?
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Artist Michael Hunt
PPRA Files Two Appeals Against Highlands Eldercare Facility: Palisades Today – August, 27, 2020
Victim’s Purse Stolen Exiting Vehicle
August 28, 2020 Palisades News
Pacific Palisades Crime Update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes include a woman...
Westside Restaurants Vie for Michelin Stars
August 27, 2020 Staff Writer
Despite ongoing pandemic, a 2020 Michelin Guide will still be released By Toi Creel and Kerry Slater The prestigious California...
Edify TV: Handball Courts Blocked by Homeless Encampments
August 27, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Venice Beach Handball Players are asking officials to remove homeless encampments currently blocking the public courts in this video brought...
The Many Flavors Of Coffee
August 26, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Today we explore the differences in coffee beans, flavor profiles, and what makes for the perfect brew with coffee expert...
County to ‘Think About’ Schools, Businesses Reopening if Lower COVID-19 Transmission Rates Remain
August 25, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Community spread still needs to decrease, officials say By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County’s head of public health noted at...
Column: How to Play it Safe to Prevent Deadly Heat Exhaustion
August 25, 2020 Palisades News
By Shawn McCann As the Southland region broils in a summer heatwave, the coronavirus pandemic has created additional concern for...
Westside Wellness: What Is It Like To Be A Patient at Hyperthermia Cancer Institute?
Today we hear from a former Hyperthermia Cancer Institute Patient about their personal experiences while receiving treatments.
Edify TV: LAPD to Resume Beach Encampment Cleaning
The Los Angeles Police Department will begin clearing homeless encampments on Venice Beach and other beaches in the city. Learn...
Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation: Palisades Today – August, 24, 2020
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Pali High Teacher Union Holding off on Letters of Recommendation * AirBnb Cracking...
Palisades Farmers Market Reopening
August 24, 2020 Sam Catanzaro
Weekly market to return August 30 By Sam Catanzaro The Pacific Palisades Farmers Market is returning very soon after shutting...
City of LA’s Top Homeless Advisor Resigns
August 22, 2020 Staff Writer
By Toi Creel Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s top advisor on homelessness Christina Miller has told her colleagues she will...
Edify TV: The End Of Commercial Real Estate?
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Commercial real estate on the Westside is experiencing a record number of vacancies, here is the story in this video...
New Adverse Market Fee On Loans Starts September 1st: Westside Cribz
August 21, 2020 Juliet Lemar
Your weekly dose of real estate news – Today we get detailed on the new “Adverse Market Fee” coming September...
Has Coronavirus Killed the Mass Transit Boom?
August 21, 2020 Palisades News
By Tom Elias, Palisades News Columnist For most of the last 30 years, California saw a mass transit boom stretching...
