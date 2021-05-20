Pretzel Pop-up Coming to Palisades This Weekend

Shappy Pretzel Co. coming this Sunday to Palisades Village

By Kerry Slater

A popular Philadelphia-style pretzel pop-up is returning to Pacific Palisades this weekend.

Last Sunday Shappy Pretzel’s did its first pop-up at The Farmer’s Market at Palisades Village and it was a success.

“Well that was absolutely bonkers, Pacific Palisades! We’ve never sold out that fast. Back next Sunday! We hate seeing people show up and leave empty-handed… Be sure to pre-order your pretzels to guarantee them… Or come a little bit on the early side next week, and we will be sure to make even more!” reads an Instagram post from the restaurant, based in Studio City.

The hours this upcoming Sunday will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., outside of Hank’s restaurant.

Shappy’s was founded by actor, father and “Pretzelpreneur” Adam Shapiro, who is obsessed with the Philly soft pretzels he grew up with. After having to stay-at-home during this pandemic and unable to travel to Philadelphia for the summer, Shapiro created his own Philly pretzel in his kitchen in Los Angeles, and the rest is history.

“I just wanna make people happy during this shitshow of a time. And I want to eat a lot of soft pretzels. This company fulfills both of those things,” he writes on his website. “I’m obsessed with soft pretzels because one of us has to be.”

Visit shappypretzel.com for more information.