Pride-Colored Towers Vandalized During Pride Month for Two Straight Years in Palisades

Photo: Twitter: @LACoLifeguards

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath Stated That the Graffiti Will Be Removed

By Zach Armstrong

For two consecutive years, pride-colored lifeguard stations in the Pacific Palisades have been smeared with hateful slurs and symbols amid Pride Month.

Earlier this week, Lifeguard Tower #18 at Will Rogers State Beach, one which was painted in rainbow colors, was vandalized with homophobic, racist, and antisemitic slurs and symbols, ABC7 reported.

Camp supervisor Oliver Stilos discovered the damage on Tuesday morning while teaching young children how to surf. “It’s really sad that people out there believe things like that and try to enforce this hate speech on people,” Stilos told the local news outlet.

L.A. County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath stated that the graffiti will be removed and that the tower will be repainted.

“Hate has no place in Los Angeles County. We will not back down from celebrating and protecting our LGBTQ+, Jewish, and Black communities—among our many diverse communities—across Los Angeles County,” Horvath said in a statement reported by ABC7. “This act of hatred reminds us why our continued commitment to solidarity is necessary.”

Last year, around mid-June, just days after being unveiled at Ginger Rogers Beach in the Palisades, two lifeguard towers painted with pride colors also became vandalized. 

According to reports, the windows were smashed although there were no reports of injuries. Days before the vandalism, the event of the unveiling was a lively event to help celebrate the LGBT+ community and pride month.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Sci Fi Museum’s Lease Gets Terminated at Former Sears Building

June 21, 2024

Read more
June 21, 2024

The News Comes as a Slew of Controversies Surround the Museum and Its Founder By Zach Armstrong Amid tumultuous setbacks and...
News, Video

(Video) Sport Fishing and Whale Watching on the Pacific Offered by MDR Sportfishing

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Located Out of Marina del Rey, More Information Can Be Found at mdrsf.com @palisadesnews Operating out of Marina del Rey,...

Photo: Instagram: @milespartain Photo by Instagram: @ka1ob
News, Upbeat

This Palisadian Will Be the Youngest Ever U.S. Olympian in Beach Volleyball

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Miles Partain, 22, Is One of Several Olympians That Came Out of Pali High By Zach Armstrong Palisadian talent will...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Woman Assaulted with Skateboard on Venice Boardwalk

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

The Victim Was Identified as a 40-Year-Old-Female By Zach Armstrong LAPD arrested a man who assaulted a woman with a skateboard...
News, Real Estate

Judge Blocks Barrington Plaza Evictions, Citing Legal Violations

June 20, 2024

Read more
June 20, 2024

Owner Douglas Emmett Inc. Sought to Evict Nearly 600 Tenants Last Year, Citing Safety Upgrades The eviction of hundreds of...

Photo: Palisades Library
News

Brentwood, Palisades, West LA Libraries Closures for Juneteenth

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Upcoming Program and Event Schedules for The Week  Brentwood Library Schedule: We are celebrating Juneteenth this Wednesday, June 19! The...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Yoga Gurus Sentenced for Defrauding Malibu Doctor

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Dr. Sawusch Had a Successful Medical Practice in Pacific Palisades and Amassed Significant Wealth Through Investments A federal judge sentenced...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Texas Man Sentenced to 33 Months for Threatening U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Gaherty Targeted the Congresswoman With Racist and Violent Threats  A Texas man was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Tech Entrepreneur and Developer Company Buy Promenade Shops for $103M: Report

June 18, 2024

Read more
June 18, 2024

Acquisitions Include 1202, 1222, 1225, 1232, 1339, and 1344 Third Street Promenade Federal Realty Investment Trust has sold eight parcels...

Photo: YouTube: @Academy of Technology, Art and Music
News, Upbeat

ATAM to Host Content Creation Camp for Kids

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

All Ages Welcome, Popular Among Ages 7-12, With Offerings for Ages 4.5 ATAM is hosting a Content Creation and Editing...

Photo: GoFundMe: @Breanna Villalobos
Hard, News

Slain Jameson’s Pub Manager Described as a “Provider and Father Figure” by Loved Ones

June 17, 2024

Read more
June 17, 2024

His Last Days Were Spent Taking His Niece and Nephew Out for Ice Cream By Zach Armstrong  Family members, friends...

Photo Credit Evan Sung
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Michelin-Starred Chef James Kent Passes Away, Saga Hospitality Group Announces

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

Chef Kent Is Remembered for His Culinary Excellence and Charity Work The Saga Hospitality Group announced the death of Michelin-starred...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Brand New, Six-Bed Palisades Mansion Hits Market at $34M

June 16, 2024

Read more
June 16, 2024

The lower level boasts a bar, lounge, wine tasting room, home theater, and a full spa with a gym A...
News

Marina del Rey Sportfishing: A Great Day on the Water

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Fishing is a pastime like no other. You can experience the nostalgia of that pastime in real time at Marina...

Photo: SMPD
News

Fatal Altercation Outside Santa Monica Pub Leads to Homicide Charge

June 14, 2024

Read more
June 14, 2024

Venice Resident Charged in Death of Jameson’s Pub Manager A man has been charged with homicide following a fatal altercation...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR