Prince Street Unveils “Spring Fling” Pizza by Malibu Boys & Girls Club

A 14-Year-Old Member Was the Winner in the Pizza Design Contest

Prince Street Pizza Malibu is set to launch its newest pizza, “Spring Fling,” created by Boys & Girls Club of Malibu member, Misgana E, in celebration of National Pizza Day on Feb. 9.

Boys & Girls Club of Malibu collaborated with Prince Street Pizza in a pizza design contest, with 14-year-old BGCM member Misgana E emerging as the winner. “Spring Fling” features a combination of spicy marinara, smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, and an olive oil drizzle. The winning pizza will officially join the menu, starting Feb. 9.

To mark the occasion, Prince Street Pizza Malibu will host an event on Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 23401 Civic Center Way, Malibu. All BGCM members attending will receive a coupon for a free slice of the newly introduced “Spring Fling.”

Misgana E, an 8th-grade BGCM member, has actively participated in various Club programs, showcasing her passion for horses and the cello. Despite hearing loss in her right ear, Misgana stands out as a bright, authentic individual. The pizza’s name, “Spring Fling,” reflects her inspiration from friends and the desire to infuse a spicy element.

The pizza, priced at $39 for a whole pie and $6.50 for a slice, will contribute to a charitable cause. Prince Street Pizza Malibu will donate 20% of the proceeds from each “Spring Fling” pie sold to BGCM, supporting mental health services and educational initiatives for youth.