Proposed 7-Bedroom Venice Estate Awaits Buyer to Build It

A property at 717 California Avenue in Venice has seen a $250,000 price reduction, bringing its asking price to $3.5 million.

The 8,207-square-foot lot includes approved plans for a 6,126-square-foot residence designed by California architect Kim Gordon. The existing structure, built in 1954, is set to be replaced by a modern multi-story home.

The proposed design includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), and a 2,154-square-foot basement featuring a gym, wine cellar, spa, and home theater. The plans also call for floor-to-ceiling glass walls, multiple terraces, and a private pool. An attached garage and additional on-site parking are included in the design.

Originally listed for $3.75 million in December, the property has been on the market for 73 days. It is located west of Lincoln Avenue, within walking distance of Abbot Kinney Boulevard and Venice Beach.

Despite the approved redevelopment plans, buyers would still need to complete construction.

For further information, go to https://www.compass.com/listing/717-california-avenue-venice-ca-90291/1729273554600930801/.