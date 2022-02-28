A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.
Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine
The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey
February 25, 2022 Staff Writer
Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...
Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade
February 25, 2022 Juliet Lemar
One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...
PPCC Hosts Public Safety Meeting
February 24, 2022 Staff Writer
Feb. 10 meeting held with LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and Sergeant Scott Alpert By Dolores Quintana Senior Lead...
Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates
February 24, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...
Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor
February 23, 2022 Nick Antonicello
Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...
Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country
February 23, 2022 Staff Writer
Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list By Dolores Quintana A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100...
Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe
February 23, 2022 Juliet Lemar
La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...
Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center
February 22, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club
February 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...
Even in Southern California, Wildfire Frequency Is Likely to Increase by End of Century
February 21, 2022 Staff Writer
UCLA-led research forecasts an increase in the number of days with high risk for fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom California’s...
LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure* LA Unified School District Will...
Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million
February 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market By Dolores Quintana A Mid-Century Malibu home near...
