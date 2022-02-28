Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters want in this video brought to you by Deasy Penner Podley.

in News, Video
