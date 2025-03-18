Public Meeting to Address PCH Revitalization between McClure Tunnel and Malibu

Photo: X: @CaltransDist7

To improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, the project will introduce additional Class II bike lanes, new striping, and more pedestrian warning signs

The California Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on March 27 to discuss plans for a $72 million pavement rehabilitation project on Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) between the McClure Tunnel in Santa Monica and Cross Creek Road in Malibu. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room of the Santa Monica Main Library at 601 Santa Monica Blvd.

The project, expected to begin in summer 2027 and finish by 2029, aims to extend the lifespan of the roadway while incorporating safety and mobility upgrades for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists. Proposed improvements include repaving the highway, upgrading ADA-accessible ramps, and installing new metal beam guardrails. Additionally, Caltrans plans to enhance lighting in the Roosevelt Tunnel and Will Rogers Parking Lot Tunnel pedestrian crossings, add new sidewalks at bus stops, and install a new overhead sign at Sunset Avenue.

To improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, the project will introduce additional Class II bike lanes, new striping, and more pedestrian warning signs. Caltrans has designated this stretch of PCH as a high-priority safety corridor due to heavy traffic, frequent accidents, and limited pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure.

The March 27 meeting will provide an opportunity for residents and stakeholders to learn more about the project timeline and proposed upgrades. Attendees will also be able to ask questions and offer input on the planned improvements.

