Rain-Induced Mudslides Shut Down Key Routes in Malibu and Topanga, Causing Delays

Caltrans Warns of Traffic Woes and Full Closures as Rock and Mudslides Hit

By Dolores Quintana

Caltrans District 7 announced via social media that sections of Route 1 (PCH) in Malibu and Route 27 south of Topanga have faced full closures due to mud and rock slides, causing significant disruptions for commuters on Monday morning.

The closures also include the northbound lane on Route 1 in Pacific Palisades, and the duration of the closures remains unknown. Caltrans advised commuters to anticipate delays and avoid the affected areas.

As of 10:38 AM, Caltrans reported that one southbound lane on Route 1 (PCH) has reopened with alternating traffic from Las Flores Canyon Rd to Tuna Canyon Rd near Big Rock Dr in Malibu. However, travelers should expect up to a one-hour delay due to ongoing efforts to clear the slides.

A final update provided at 7:08 PM on Monday, intended for commuters and traffic on Tuesday, March 12, warns of continued delays and advises motorists to seek alternative routes on Route 1 (PCH) in Malibu, where one lane remains open with alternating traffic. Additionally, Route 27, south of Topanga, is fully closed due to rain-related slides.

Caltrans urged to check for updates on http://QuickMap.dot.ca.gov and exercise caution, watching for workers in the affected areas.