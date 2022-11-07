Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022

Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades
* The Former Malibu Home Of Brad Pitt Has Sold For $45 Million Dollars
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
.
.
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside

November 8, 2022

November 8, 2022

Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...

Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Acting Superintendent Jody Lyle welcoming and congratulating new U.S. citizens during the naturalization ceremony. Photo: NPS / Ashton Hooker.
Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...

Andrew Wright. Photo: Courtesy.
Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona

November 7, 2022

November 7, 2022

The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...

Photo: The Agency
Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon

November 4, 2022

November 4, 2022

Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council  By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...

18-year-old Andrew Wright who has been missing since October 31. Photos: GoFundMe.
Pali High Senior Andrew Wright, Has Been Missing Since Halloween

November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

Update: Andrew Wright has returned home safely. By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades...
Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood

November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades

November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica

November 3, 2022

November 3, 2022

Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience

November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K

November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022

The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works

November 1, 2022

November 1, 2022

Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...

