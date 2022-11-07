Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
* Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades
* The Former Malibu Home Of Brad Pitt Has Sold For $45 Million Dollars
* Local Properties for Sale and Rent in Your Neighborhood!
.
Host – @juliet.lemar
.
Sponsored by Sarah Knauer
Reality TV Stars Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt Buy a Home In The Palisades: Palisades Real Estate Report – November 7th, 2022
Property, Developments, and Listings on the Westside.
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
November 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...
Westside Food Bank Grapples With an Egg Emergency
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
Organization to cut egg purchases by 50 percent Westside Food Bank (WSFB) is cutting its egg purchases by 20 percent...
Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens
November 7, 2022 Staff Writer
November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...
Pali High Senior Who Went Missing Returns Home Safely
November 7, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Andrew Wright’s family says 18-year-old returns home after five days By Sam Catanzaro Andrew Wright, a senior at Palisades Charter...
Review Board Shows Smaller Scale Plans for Development on Arizona
November 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The Santa Monica Architectural Review Board has announced a new residential development at 568 Arizona Avenue, replacing an office building...
Chris Weitz Buys New Pacific Palisades Home
November 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$7.7 million price tag on Alphabet Streets property By Dolores Quintana Chris Weitz, the producer of American Pie and writer...
Recall Campaign Underway Against Kevin de Leon
November 4, 2022 Staff Writer
Gil Cedillo and de Leon official censured by LA City Council By Dolores Quintana Nury Martinez, Kevin de Leon and...
Pali High Senior Andrew Wright, Has Been Missing Since Halloween
November 3, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Update: Andrew Wright has returned home safely. By Sam Catanzaro A search is underway for Andrew Wright, an 18-year-old Palisades...
Spanish Tapas Restaurant Coming to the Neighborhood
November 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Telefèric Barcelona planned for 11930 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana You will soon be able to find authentic Spanish...
San Diego-Based Parakeet Cafe Opening Restaurant Near the Palisades
November 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Restaurant planned for Brentwood Town Center early 2023 By Dolores Quintana Another new restaurant is coming to Brentwood at the...
Beachside Bliss in Santa Monica
November 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Enjoy this video produced by Shutters. With its cool coastal ambience and location on the Santa Monica sand, Shutters on...
Maintain Natural Results With the SkinTight Experience
November 2, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne In the anti-aging world of aesthetics, it can be easy to overdo procedures that treat conditions such...
Lynne Cohen Foundation Celebrates 20 Years of Kickin’ Cancer with Brentwood 5K
November 2, 2022 Staff Writer
The event returns November 13 to San Vicente Boulevard By Susan Payne This month, the Lynne Cohen Foundation celebrates 20...
‘Village for Vets’ to Host Charity Event for Veterans Next Week
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* Cyclist Rushed to Trauma Center after Collision with RV on PCH* ‘Village...
Local Gallery Hosts Live Art Auction This Sunday Showcasing Rare Works
November 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Santa Monica Auctions is hosting its bi-annual live art auction this Sunday November 6th starting at 1pm, see some of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
On-Demand Workspace on the Westside
Jam Spot gives travelers and remote workers on-demand meeting spaces while supporting local businesses and private residents who have unique,...Read more
POPULAR
Naturalization Ceremony at Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area Welcomes 57 New US Citizens
November 3 ceremony includes new U.S. citizens hailing from 18 countries Last Thursday, in a beautiful courtyard at King Gillette...Read more