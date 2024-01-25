Rec Center Volleyball Gets a Boost Thanks to Generous Donation

The center kicked off its volleyball program last year and is eager to see it blossom

By Zach Armstrong

As the Palisades Recreation Center seeks to grow its volleyball programs, a generous donation is giving it the boost it needs.

Haldis Topple, along with her family, presented a $10,000 check for volleyball activities to expand at the rec. Topple, who’s son has experienced an impressive volleyball career playing at the professional level, wanted local kids to be able to take on the sport themselves, according to a staff member at the center.

The center kicked off its volleyball program last year and is eager to see it blossom in popularity. This Spring, it seeks to hold its girls program with four teams in each division. Sign ups will be held Feb. 7 while a date for evaluations has yet to be determined. The rec aims to eventually see its leagues play in citywide championships and offer clinics.

Two volleyball systems have been set up at the center’s big gym. The programs are operated by staff and led by Palisadian local Jimmy Taylor.

Volleyball activities would have arrived at the rec sooner had it not been for a series of obstacles. The Covid-19 lockdown along with difficulties finding a consistent director for the center delayed plans for the sport, said the staff member.