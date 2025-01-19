Red Flag Warning: Santa Ana Winds and Extreme Fire Danger Again Predicted This Week

Winds Up to 100 MPH Expected; Residents Urged to Prepare for Critical Fire Weather 

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Southern California, citing critical fire weather conditions fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, low humidity, and heightened fire risk. It is a similar situation to the life-threatening windstorm that caused the Palisades and Eaton wildfires. The warning is in effect from Monday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Coastal and valley regions are expected to experience wind speeds ranging from 50 to 80 mph, while mountain and foothill areas could see gusts between 60 and 100 mph. The strongest winds are predicted from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

CAL FIRE has announced increased firefighter staffing and pre-positioned resources across the region to respond swiftly to potential incidents. Authorities emphasize the importance of taking proactive measures to reduce fire risk:

  • Avoid outdoor fires or campfires during dry and windy conditions.
  • Inspect equipment, ensuring spark arrestors on off-road vehicles are in proper working order.
  • Refrain from activities that involve fire or sparks, such as welding or using machinery, during critical conditions.

“One careless spark can ignite a wildfire,” CAL FIRE warned.

Residents are encouraged to secure their homes and create defensible spaces to mitigate fire danger. Resources for wildfire prevention and preparation are available at PreventWildfireCA.org.

The public is urged to remain vigilant and follow updates from local authorities and emergency services. For the latest information, monitor National Weather Service alerts and CAL FIRE announcements.

