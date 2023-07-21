Rehab Center That Housed Ben Affleck, Lindsay Lohan Goes for Nearly $20M

Photo: Facebook: @Jennifer Johnson

The Three-Acre Property Boasts a Dozen Bedrooms and 10 Bathrooms

By Zach Armstrong

Promises Malibu, a storied rehabilitation center in Malibu that served addiction programs for celebrities including Roberty Downey Jr., Ben Affleck and Diana Ross, has hit the market for $19.95 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The three-acre property boasts a dozen bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It is surrounded by mature oak and fruit trees. A tennis court, saltwater swimming pool and three single-family homes encompassing 9,000 square feet are also included.

Promises Malibu was established by Richard Rogg in 1989 as the area’s first luxury treatment center, LA Times reported. To accommodate wealthy and celebrity customers’ preferences, cellphones were allowed at the center along with leaving the property to visit the gym or go to appointments. Other stars that used the rehab facility were Lindsay Lohan and Britney Spears.

Jennifer Johnson and Sean Landon of Douglas Elliman hold the listing. To read more, go to https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2023-07-18/in-the-malibu-hills-a-storied-celebrity-rehab-center-asks-19-95-million.

in News, Real Estate
