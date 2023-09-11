Renovated 1950s Malibu Beach Home on Market for Nearly $8.5M

A Gated Courtyard Entry Opens to Tantalizing Ocean Views

By Zach Armstrong

Built in 1958, this three-bedroom Malibu home at 24216 Malibu Rd includes a chandelier dining area, French doors opening onto a wraparound oceanfront deck, beam wood ceilings, Saltillo tile floors, skylights.

The $8.45 million, 1,676 Square Foot property also offers a gated courtyard entry opening to tantalizing ocean views. Its listing agent is Christopher Cortazzo. For more information or photos on the property, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Malibu/24216-Malibu-Rd-90265/home/6854653.