Renowned Opera Singer Set to Perform at St. Matthews

Photo: Getty Images

This performance showcases music by Wagner, Amy Beach, Margaret Bonds and more

Renowned mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis, recently featured at the Metropolitan Opera, La Monnaie de Munt in Brussels, Washington National Opera, and Los Angeles Opera, is set to present “In Honor Of Women.” 

This performance, showcasing music by Wagner, Amy Beach, Margaret Bonds, Florence Price, and Melissa Dunphy, promises to captivate audiences. Bryce-Davis, celebrated for her “striking” voice and “electrifying sense of fearlessness,” will grace the Music Guild stage following her role as Fricka in the LA Philharmonic’s production of Wagner’s Das Rheingold.

In the 2021-2022 season, Bryce-Davis debuted at notable venues, including the Metropolitan Opera in Stravinsky’s The Rake’s Progress and La Monnaie de Munt, Brussels, as La Zia Principessa in Suor Angelica. Returning engagements include Los Angeles Opera, Staatstheater Nürnberg, and Opera Ballet Vlaanderen. 

Bryce-Davis, a George London Award recipient, has garnered numerous accolades, including first place in the Concorso Lirico Internazionale di Portofino competition and the Richard F. Gold Career Grant at the Merola Opera Program. 

All concerts, held at St. Matthew’s Church in Pacific Palisades, feature a pre-concert discussion, “Liner Notes with Tom Neenan.” Attendees are advised to read the COVID policy, and latecomers will be seated at the discretion of the ushers between compositions.

For tickets and more information, go to https://www.musicguildonline.org/event/raehann-bryce-davis-mezzo-soprano/.

