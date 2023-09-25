Renowned “Sandcastle” Property Listed for $22.5M

Photo: MLS.com

It Is the Brainchild of Visionary Architect and Avid Surfer Harry Gesner

“Sandcastle,” an architectural masterpiece at 33604 Pacific Coast Highway, stands proudly with 122 feet of beachfront access. This coastal gem was the brainchild of visionary architect and avid surfer Harry Gesner. Now, for the very first time, this six-bedroom oceanfront property in Western Malibu is available for $22.5 million, Dwell House reported.

Its unique texture of the residence was shaped, in part, by Gesner’s early commitment to sustainable construction practices. He incorporated salvaged materials into the structure, including telephone poles, reclaimed bricks, wall panels crafted from aqueduct pipes, centuries-old redwood sourced from the 1800s, and windows and doors rescued from one of Hollywood’s silent film theaters.

Gesner’s sentiment about “Sandcastle,” as documented in “Houses of the Sundown Sea: The Architectural Vision of Harry Gesner,” captures the essence of the home: “The spirit in the design and materials are what you immediately feel in this house. All people who enter and spend a brief or extended time here instantly feel at home and at ease. The experience never loses its charm or excitement because it is perpetually accompanied by the sound and rhythm of waves breaking on the shore just in front of the house.”

For more information, go to https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/33604-Pacific-Coast-Hwy-Malibu-CA-90265/20558267_zpid/?.

