Report: Video Game Mogul Lists Palisades Home for $9.2M

Built in 2018, the Wood-Shingled Home Spans 7,000 Square Feet across Multiple Levels

Dan Houser, the English video game magnate, and his wife, Russian voice actress Krystyna Jakubiak, are seeking to sell their traditional New England-inspired residence in Los Angeles, purchased just over a year ago for $8.5 million, according to Robb Report.

The couple is now listing the property in an inland Pacific Palisades neighborhood for nearly $9.2 million, marking an increase of almost $700,000, reported the outlet.

Built in 2018, the wood-shingled home spans 7,000 square feet across multiple levels, featuring six bedrooms and seven baths. Highlights include blonde hardwood floors, high ceilings, and wainscoted walls throughout.

The main level boasts a gourmet kitchen with top-tier Miele, Sub-Zero, and Wolf appliances, a fireside family room with glass doors leading to a landscaped backyard featuring a pool, spa, built-in barbecue, and custom fire pit.

Houser, renowned for co-founding Rockstar Games and producing the Grand Theft Auto franchise, recently formed Absurd Ventures after stepping down from Rockstar Games in 2020.