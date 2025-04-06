Residents Invited to Give Feedback on Palisades Fire Response in Upcoming Listening Sessions

Input will go into a final report that will help County officials improve communication, evacuation procedures, and overall wildfire preparedness

In the wake of the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles County officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of community listening sessions aimed at evaluating the County’s emergency alert and evacuation systems.

Led by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath (District 3) and Kathryn Barger (District 5), the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has commissioned an independent after-action review of the County’s response to the wildfire, which left many residents questioning the effectiveness and clarity of emergency alerts.

The review is being conducted by the McChrystal Group, a third-party consultancy, which will host three listening sessions across the Westside and coastal communities to collect public input on what went right—and what fell short—during the fire response.

“These sessions are a critical opportunity for residents impacted by the fire to help shape how we respond to the next emergency,” Supervisor Horvath said in a statement. “Your voices matter, and your feedback will directly inform the County’s future emergency protocols.”

Community Listening Sessions:

Session 1:

Monday, April 7, 2025 | 6–8 p.m.

Santa Monica College, Orientation Hall

1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405



Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 7–9 p.m.

Topanga Community Center

1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290



Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 6–8 p.m.

Malibu Public Library

23519 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265



Residents are encouraged to register at least two days in advance of the session they plan to attend. Those unable to participate in person can still contribute by completing a Community Feedback Form.

The McChrystal Group will compile the input into a final report that will help County officials improve communication, evacuation procedures, and overall wildfire preparedness.