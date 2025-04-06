Residents Invited to Give Feedback on Palisades Fire Response in Upcoming Listening Sessions

Input will go into a final report that will help County officials improve communication, evacuation procedures, and overall wildfire preparedness

In the wake of the Palisades Fire, Los Angeles County officials are inviting residents to participate in a series of community listening sessions aimed at evaluating the County’s emergency alert and evacuation systems.

Led by Supervisors Lindsey Horvath (District 3) and Kathryn Barger (District 5), the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has commissioned an independent after-action review of the County’s response to the wildfire, which left many residents questioning the effectiveness and clarity of emergency alerts.

The review is being conducted by the McChrystal Group, a third-party consultancy, which will host three listening sessions across the Westside and coastal communities to collect public input on what went right—and what fell short—during the fire response.

“These sessions are a critical opportunity for residents impacted by the fire to help shape how we respond to the next emergency,” Supervisor Horvath said in a statement. “Your voices matter, and your feedback will directly inform the County’s future emergency protocols.”

Community Listening Sessions:

  • Session 1:
     Monday, April 7, 2025 | 6–8 p.m.
     Santa Monica College, Orientation Hall
    1900 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
  • Session 2:
     Thursday, April 10, 2025 | 7–9 p.m.
     Topanga Community Center
    1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd, Topanga, CA 90290
  • Session 3:
     Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 6–8 p.m.
     Malibu Public Library
    23519 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265

Residents are encouraged to register at least two days in advance of the session they plan to attend. Those unable to participate in person can still contribute by completing a Community Feedback Form.

The McChrystal Group will compile the input into a final report that will help County officials improve communication, evacuation procedures, and overall wildfire preparedness.

in News, Upbeat
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

New Santa Monica Place Management Aims to Restore Mall as “Heart and Soul” of Community

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

The firm plans to attract new retailers and restaurants in anticipation of the 2028 Olympics Commercial real estate firm Prism...
News, Video

(Video) Makeshift Memorial Created at Dog Park for Venice Shooting Victim

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Zachary Melton, Known by Locals as “Turtle”, Was Protecting a Woman in an Altercation with the Suspected Gunman Zachary Melton,...
Hard, News

800 Lots Cleared as Debris Removal Progress Continues in Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Residents can track ongoing cleanup efforts via an interactive progress map The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has completed debris...
Hard, News

Asbestos Being Stored at Temescal Gateway Park by USACE

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The park, a well-trafficked entrance to the Topanga State Park system, has been closed to the public since the cleanup...

Photo: LAPD
News

Venice Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing; Police Seek Public’s Help

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Richard Hunter, 79, Disappeared After Leaving His Home Saturday Morning Authorities and family members are seeking the public’s help in...

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Beachfront Building Blends Residential, Commercial Space for $12M

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The listing highlights a 270-degree view spanning the Pacific Ocean, Venice Pier, and the Los Angeles skyline A four-story mixed-use...

Photo: LAPL
News

Community Rally Planned to Save Santa Monica’s Fairview Library

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Supporters Urge Santa Monica City Council to Keep the Library Open By Judith Meister, Chair, Santa Monica Library Board A...
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....
Hard, News

Petition Urges City to Waive Rebuild Permit Fees After January Fires

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

The petition argues that survivors of the fires are being unfairly burdened with permitting fees—often amounting to tens of thousands...
News, Video

(Video) Adorn Your Home With Plants and Pottery from Urban Jungle

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Go To Urbanjungleplantsandpottery.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/1VWYzZ7Gra For More Info pic.twitter.com/OFUL72c4UA — Palisades News (@PalisadesNewsLA) April 4, 2025
News, Upbeat

Free Saturday Morning Fitness Program Returns to Santa Monica Pier

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The event begins each week with a group run under the historic Santa Monica Yacht Harbor sign Wellness & Waves,...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Three Teens Arrested in Santa Monica Armed Robbery

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The group threatened to shoot if the victim didn’t hand over his phone Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly robbing...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Suspect Still Outstanding in Westminster Dog Park Shooting

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The Victim Has Been Described as a “Protector” Who “Got Shot Defending a Homegirl” Police continue to look for the...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR