Residents Urged to Secure Homes and Avoid Flood Zones Ahead of Major Storm

Los Angeles County officials are urging residents to take precautions as a series of storms is set to bring heavy rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds beginning early Wednesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, with the peak of the storm expected during that period.

Authorities have issued an evacuation warning for all residents in the Franklin and Palisades burn areas, effective Wednesday at 7 a.m. through at least Thursday at 6 p.m. The affected zone extends from the eastern Malibu city limit at Topanga Beach Drive to Malibu Road at Pacific Coast Highway. Officials warn that these areas are particularly vulnerable to mud and debris flows due to previous wildfires.

Pacific Coast Highway will close at noon Wednesday in response to the storm, restricting access for residents in the Palisades Fire burn area. Only emergency vehicles and Army Corps debris-hauling contractors will be permitted through the closure. Caltrans will reassess conditions on Thursday to determine if the highway can reopen. Malibu Canyon Road will also be closed starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for storm safety.

County officials are advising residents to take immediate steps to protect their homes and families. Those living near burn scars should avoid water runoff areas and use sandbags to direct rainwater away from structures. Public Works has mobilized 24/7 storm patrols to monitor and address hazardous conditions. Residents can acquire free sandbags at designated locations or by calling LA County Public Works’ 24-hour hotline.

Authorities emphasize the importance of developing an emergency plan, staying informed through official alerts, and securing properties ahead of the storm. They recommend clearing drainage paths, keeping vehicles off the street to prevent stormwater blockages, and preparing for potential power outages. Motorists are advised to avoid burn areas and mountain roads, as wet conditions could create dangerous driving situations.

Officials also warn against attempting to cross flooded areas or fast-moving water. Even a few inches of water can be hazardous, and flood control channels, debris basins, and riverbeds should be avoided. Downed power lines should be reported to 911, and residents should maintain at least 100 feet of distance from any fallen wires.

Residents can stay updated on evacuation orders, road closures, and emergency alerts by monitoring Ready Los Angeles County on social media, checking the county’s emergency response website, and signing up for Alert LA County notifications. Officials stress the importance of having a family emergency plan, identifying multiple evacuation routes, and ensuring homes and vehicles are stocked with essential supplies.