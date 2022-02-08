Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan
* Palisades Democratic Club Holds Yearly Meeting
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022
Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials
February 8, 2022 Juliet Lemar
The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...
La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts
February 8, 2022 Staff Writer
Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases
February 7, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program
February 4, 2022 Staff Writer
By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...
Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale
February 4, 2022 Staff Writer
$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...
Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid
February 4, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...
Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race
February 3, 2022 Staff Writer
Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!
February 3, 2022 Juliet Lemar
With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...
LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend
February 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...
Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway
February 2, 2022 Staff Writer
Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway...
Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses
February 2, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles
February 1, 2022 Juliet Lemar
A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.
Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center
February 1, 2022 Staff Writer
Randy Young donation will allow flooring in Preschool Room Gallery to be replaced By Dolores Quintana Randy Young, lifelong Pacific...
Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling
February 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro. Los Angeles is...
Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes
February 1, 2022 Sam Catanzaro
Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...
