Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan: Palisades Today – February 7th, 2022

*  Resilient Palisades Launches Phase One Of Micro Grid Solar Plan
*  Palisades Democratic Club Holds Yearly Meeting
Food & Drink, Video

Local Bakeries Sweet Valentine’s Day Specials

February 8, 2022

The holiday of love is just around the corner and in celebration we visited three Westside bakeries celebrating Valentine’s Day...

Photo: Facebook, Alligator Cracking Photo.
News

La Cruz Drive Needs To Be Repaved After Water Main Bursts

February 8, 2022

Street Has Needed Repairs For Some Time By Dolores Quintana On Feb. 2 at 6:45 a.m., a water main burst...
Video

Veterans March in Protest of VA Land Leases

February 7, 2022

Veterans and advocates take to the streets once again to protest use of land and land leases on West LA...
News, Real Estate

Interview: Craig Joyce of People Assisting the Homeless on LeaseUP Program

February 4, 2022

By Dolores Quintana I spoke with Craig Joyce, LCSW, Senior Director of Special Programs at PATH (People Assisting The Homeless),...

Sam Page. Photo: Facebook.
News, Real Estate

Hallmark Channel Actor Sam Page Puts Palisades Home up for Sale

February 4, 2022

$3.95 million price tag for 2,800 square foot house. By Dolores Quintana Sam Page, popular Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and...

Rick Caruso. Photo: caruso.com
News

Rick Caruso Contemplating Mayoral Bid

February 4, 2022

Local Billionaire registers as Democrat ahead of mayor’s race By Sam Catanzaro Billionaire real estate mogul and possible 2022 Los...
News

Assemblymember Richard Bloom Drops out of LA County Supervisor Race

February 3, 2022

Third District LA County Supervisor race loses a candidate By Dolores Quintana Well regarded and popular County Supervisor candidate for...
Education, Family, Video

Engage, Discover, And Succeed At Eclipse School!

February 3, 2022

With over 50 years of combined teaching experience, Shea Morris and Beth Reilly are thrilled to introduce Eclipse School and...

Photo: Facebook (@primosdonuts).
Dining, News

LA Rams-Themed Donuts Available at Westside Donut Spot for Superbowl Weekend

February 2, 2022

Support the Rams at Primo’s for the next weekends By Dolores Quintana If you are rooting for the Rams to...

Photo: Facebook (@SweetLaurelBakery).
Dining, News

Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway

February 2, 2022

Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway By Dolores Quintana A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway...
Food & Drink, Video

Market Report: One Ingredient With Many Uses

February 2, 2022

Farmer and Chef Abby from McGraph Family Farms teaches us all the fun ways to use Fennel..Video brought to you...
Education, Video

Santa Monica-Malibu Unified Ranked 8th in Los Angeles

February 1, 2022

A recent study ranked SMMUSD 8th in Los Angeles. Learn more in this video brought to you by Sunshine Camp.

Rustic Canyon Recreation Center. Photo: City of Los Angeles.
News, Upbeat Beat

Lifelong Palisades Resident Donates $11,000 to Rustic Canyon Recreation Center

February 1, 2022

Randy Young donation will allow flooring in Preschool Room Gallery to be replaced  By Dolores Quintana Randy Young, lifelong Pacific...

Three pumpjacks at Inglewood Oil Field, as seen from Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
News

Los Angeles Takes First Steps to Eliminate Oil Drilling

February 1, 2022

City declares all oil and gas operations in the City a non-conforming land use By Sam Catanzaro.  Los Angeles is...
Crime, News

Apparent Mass Shooting Threat Canceles UCLA in-Person Classes

February 1, 2022

Update: Colorado law enforcement officials have announced that the individual who made threats of a possible shooting at UCLA is...

