Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts

Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire, three local restaurants are turning to crowdfunding to support their staff, while the latest update from CalFire indicates the fire is now 96% contained, affecting 23,448 acres in Los Angeles County.

Reel Inn Malibu has exceeded its fundraising expectations, pulling in over $191,000 against an initial goal of $185,000. This campaign, aimed at providing financial support for staff for at least three months, reflects the community’s strong support for the restaurant, which has been a local staple for 36 years before it was destroyed. The owners have increased their goal to extend further assistance, showing gratitude for the community’s response.

Vittorios Restaurant, with a history dating back to 1984, is currently at 61% of its $50,000 target, having raised $30,370. The funds are intended to help the 16 families who relied on the restaurant for their livelihood, now left without a workplace due to the fire. The campaign seeks to cover immediate needs and aid in potential rebuilding efforts.

Rocco’s Palisades, after 45 years of service, is 46% towards its $100,000 goal, having collected $46,368. The fundraiser aims to secure wages for employees and find a temporary kitchen for their catering service while they navigate the recovery process. This effort underscores the community’s commitment to seeing these long-standing businesses and their staff recover.

As these establishments work towards their financial goals, the broader recovery from the Palisades Fire continues under the supervision of Cal OES. The fire, which started on January 7, has led to significant structural damage, with 1,017 structures damaged and 6,837 destroyed. Evacuation orders have been lifted in many areas, with access now limited to residents only, and contractors are permitted for assessment work.

The aforementioned GoFundMes can be found at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ReelInnMalibuFireRecovery

https://www.gofundme.com/f/roccos-palisades-fire-recovery-fund?cdn-cache=0

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vittorios-employees-after-fire-tragedy