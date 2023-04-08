Retired NHL Star Chris Chelios to Sell Malibu Beach Home for $75 Million

Coveted piece of real estate offers a luxurious coastal retreat with stunning ocean views

Former NHL defenseman and three-time Stanley Cup champion Chris Chelios has listed his Malibu beach home for sale at a staggering price of $75 million. Chelios and his wife, Tracee Chelios, originally purchased the property for $6 million back in 2003. Although the couple primarily resides in their native Chicago, they have used the Paradise Cove abode as a getaway for summers and family vacations over the years. Now, with their children all grown up and starting families of their own, Chelios and his wife have decided to sell the property and look for a vacation spot closer to their family, as revealed by Chelios himself in an interview with Mansion Global.

Situated amidst some of the most luxurious homes in Malibu, the property features a main house with four bedrooms and a one-bedroom guest bungalow. The main house offers breathtaking unobstructed views of the ocean, while the guesthouse level boasts three expansive decks, one of which includes a hot tub and a barrel sauna, perfect for relaxation and entertaining guests. The main house spans approximately 3,795 square feet over three levels, with a loft-style bedroom on the top floor providing panoramic ocean views. High ceilings create an open and airy ambiance, complemented by skylights and walls of windows that flood the home with natural light.

The Chelios’ Malibu beach home is a coveted piece of real estate, offering a luxurious coastal retreat with stunning ocean views and ample space for family and guests. The $75 million price tag reflects the exclusivity and prestige associated with Malibu’s prime beachfront properties, making it a significant listing in the high-end real estate market. For fans of Chris Chelios and those seeking an opulent beachfront escape, this property presents a unique opportunity to own a piece of NHL history while enjoying the best of Malibu’s coastal living.