Revealed Photos Show Matt Damon’s Former Palisades Home

Updates Show That the Mansion Underwent a $3 Million Price Reduction

Award-winning actor Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso have bid farewell to their Pacific Palisades abode. However, updates from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com show that the Zen-inspired Mansion underwent a $3 million price reduction after failing to attract buyers at its original asking price of $21 million.

According to the Los Angeles Times, former Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff acquired the property for $18 million in November 2021.

The home offers an idyllic retreat without leaving the mainland United States. Damon and Barroso purchased the residence for $15 million in 2012 and opted not to undertake any significant renovations. Photos of the exquisite property, showcased on TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, exhibit the home’s complete splendor.

