Santa Monica Brew Works, Hot Dog on a Stick, and HIT Living Dog Rescue Host Charity Pup Bash

Photo: Santa Monica Brew Works

Event Features Giveaways, Pet Adoptions, and Charitable Donations

Santa Monica Brew Works and Los Angeles non-profit dog rescue HIT Living Dog Rescue will host the ultimate pup bash on August 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Santa Monica Brew Works, located at 1920 Colorado Avenue, Suite C, in beautiful Santa Monica. 

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic American brand owned by FAT Brands and famous for its hand-stomped lemonade, made-to-order hot dogs on a stick, and cheese on a stick, is celebrating the late summer season with a series of collaborations and giveaways for dog lovers. From now until August 11, these giveaways feature partnerships with Milk-Bone® and other pet-friendly brands, offering unique merchandise and treats for customers and their furry companions. It’s definitely pup-friendly. 

Customers who spend $20 or more at Hot Dog on a Stick will receive a free Hot Dog on a Stick x Milk-Bone dog bandana and a free bag of Milk-Bone Minis for their pets until August 11. The brand is also hosting giveaways on its Instagram page (@hotdogonastick), where pet enthusiasts can win exclusive items such as treats, toys, and leashes from brands like Yummers Pets, ZippyPaws, Cookies & Co., JustFoodforDogs, and PupLid.

Additionally, Hot Dog on a Stick is partnering with the Los Angeles-based nonprofit dog rescue organization HIT Living Foundation to showcase adoptable dogs and promote pet adoption through its social media platforms.

The summer celebration will culminate on August 11 with a special event in collaboration with Santa Monica Brew Works. The “pup-up” event will take place in Santa Monica, California, offering treats and beverages for both humans and their canine friends. 

But the pup connection doesn’t end there. The event will feature rescue animals who need a loving home and who will be on site, available for adoption. One dollar from each sale of Santa Monica Brew Works’ 310 Stomped Shandy—made with Hot Dog on a Stick Lemonade— will be donated to HIT Living Foundation to support their animal welfare efforts. This generous contribution will make a significant impact on the foundation’s mission. Guests can also enjoy samples of Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature corn dogs, with proceeds benefiting the foundation.

Attendees can cool down with Hot Dog on a Stick’s hand-stomped lemonade, and fans can make a monetary donation of their choice to Hit Living Dog Rescue in lieu of payment.

“At Hot Dog on a Stick, we love a good dog!” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing for FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “While we are all about fun, we also wanted to spotlight an important cause tied to all of this—pet adoption and animal welfare. We are so pleased to help support the work of the HIT Living Foundation to ensure every animal has a good home.”

For more information or to locate a Hot Dog on a Stick near you, visit www.hotdogonastick.com.

in News, Real Estate
