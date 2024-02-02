Santa Monica College to Host Valentine’s Glass Sale

Proceeds Will Support the SMC Art Department and Events at Virginia Avenue Park.

Santa Monica College is set to enchant art enthusiasts with a special Valentine’s Glass Sale, perfectly timed for the romantic holiday.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., SMC will host the Valentine’s Glass Sale as part of the Valentine’s Day Celebration at Virginia Avenue Park, situated at 2200 Virginia Avenue, Santa Monica. The proceeds generated from this sale will contribute to supporting the SMC Art Department and various events at Virginia Avenue Park.

Attendees of the SMC Valentine’s Glass Sale will have the delightful opportunity to acquire handcrafted treasures such as hearts, jewelry, vases, platters, and other unique artworks, all skillfully crafted by SMC’s talented glass artists. These glass pieces serve as distinctive works of art, adding a touch of elegance to seasonal home and office décor. Additionally, they make for thoughtful gifts suitable for various occasions, including holidays, anniversaries, birthdays, and more.

For further details about the SMC Valentine’s Glass Sale, you can contact Terri Bromberg via email at Bromberg_Terri@smc.edu, with “Valentine’s Glass” in the subject line. To learn more about the Virginia Avenue Valentine’s Day Celebration, visit smgov.net/vap or call 310-458-8688.