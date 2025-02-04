Santa Monica Continues to Seek Partnership to Reopen Civic Auditorium

The selection process for a development team began in late 2023, when the City Council invited Letters of Interest from entities with financial and redevelopment expertise

Santa Monica officials are continuing efforts to secure a development agreement to restore and reopen the long-shuttered Civic Auditorium, though progress on negotiations has stalled, according to a city press release.

The city has been working toward an Exclusive Negotiating Agreement (ENA) with Revitalization Partners Group (RPG), a development team selected last year based on its experience in renovating historic entertainment venues. An ENA allows the city to negotiate exclusively with a single entity for a set period while determining the feasibility of a project and outlining financial and operational terms.

The City Council first directed staff to pursue an ENA with RPG on July 25, 2024, and a draft agreement was presented to the developer the following week. However, despite months of discussions and two closed-session meetings—one on Dec. 17, 2024, and another on Jan. 28, 2025—RPG has yet to sign the agreement. With an initial deadline of Feb. 28, 2025, fast approaching, city officials are eager to see movement on the project.

“The Council remains committed to bringing the Civic Auditorium back to life,” a city representative said. “We need a clear path forward to ensure this historic venue can once again serve the community.”

The selection process for a development team began in late 2023, when the City Council invited Letters of Interest from entities with financial and redevelopment expertise. RPG was ultimately chosen for its ability to both restore the landmark structure and manage its operations as a cultural and entertainment hub.

If finalized, the ENA would pave the way for a Disposition and Development Agreement (DDA), which would define the project’s scope, financial terms, and long-term management strategy. Any changes to the ENA before execution would require City Council approval.