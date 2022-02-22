Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free
Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center
February 22, 2022 Staff Writer
By Susan Payne A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month
February 22, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...
Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club
February 22, 2022 Staff Writer
Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...
Even in Southern California, Wildfire Frequency Is Likely to Increase by End of Century
February 21, 2022 Staff Writer
UCLA-led research forecasts an increase in the number of days with high risk for fire By David Colgan/UCLA Newsroom California’s...
LA Unified School District Will Drop Mask Mandates: Palisades Today – February 21st 2022
February 21, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Man Wielding Machete Causes PCH Lane Closure* LA Unified School District Will...
Mid-Century Malibu Home Designed by Buff and Hensman Sells for $17.5 Million
February 19, 2022 Staff Writer
Ravishing Malibu mid-century home sells after only 30 days on the market By Dolores Quintana A Mid-Century Malibu home near...
Vegas to LA High-Speed Rail Project Inches Forward
February 18, 2022 Staff Writer
Brightline West tentatively set to break ground in 2023 By Dolores Quintana Brightline West, a proposed high speed rail project...
Palisades Producer Donates $7 Million to Venice Family Clinic
February 17, 2022 Staff Writer
Producer Chuck Lorre’s Family Foundation donated the single largest sum on record By Dolores Quintana Venice Family Clinic announced last...
Snoop Dogg’s Family Opens New Beauty Bar In Santa Monica
February 17, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Chateau Beauty Bar is the newest black-owned business to open in the heart of Santa Monica. Hear from the owners...
John O’Groats Celebrating 40th Anniversary With Giveaway
February 16, 2022 Staff Writer
$40 gift cards for first 40 patrons By Kerry Slater John O’Groats, the beloved breakfast West Los Angeles restaurant, will...
Esteemed Chefs Open Palisades Italian Restaurant
February 16, 2022 Staff Writer
Angelini Ristorante & Bar at Palisades Village in Pacific Palisades now open By Kerry Slater Two esteemed Italian chefs have...
Local Gem Awarded Best Roadside Diner in California
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Lovefood.com declared Patrick’s Roadhouse the best roadside diner in California. Learn more about this eccentric restaurant and the history behind...
Self Service Library Access at Ocean Park Branch
February 16, 2022 Juliet Lemar
Ocean Park Branch Library has a new self service program for accessing materials and technology. .Video brought to you by Kline...
Ellen Reid’s SOUNDWALK: UCLA Is A Work Of Public Art That Can Get You Moving
February 15, 2022 Staff Writer
Art Piece That Promotes Mental Wellness and Exercise For Everyone By Dolores Quintana Ellen Reid is a Pulitzer Prize winning...
FILM REVIEW
February 15, 2022 Staff Writer
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME By Kathy Whitney Boole FILM REVIEWSPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOMERated PG-13148 MinutesReleased December 17th Spider-Man: No Way...
