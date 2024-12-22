School of Rock West LA Turns 14 This November

By Susan Payne

While School of Rock West Los Angeles is celebrating its 14th anniversary this November, the school continues to do what it does best — teach kids how to rock.

School of Rock’s patented method of teaching uses programs that are designed to encourage learning in a supportive environment where students of all skill levels are comfortable and engaged. For kids, teens and adults, School of Rock takes music school concept to the next level.

Currently, students in Performance, School of Rock’s hallmark program for ages 8 to 18, are preparing to play a show at the Viper Room in January, a tier of the program that culminates School of Rock’s long-standing method of teaching: performance-based music education.

For students as young as preschool aged, Little Wing teaches foundational music skills through games and interactive musical activities. Rookies, ages 6 and 7, are given one weekly group music lessons learning fundamentals like chords, rhythm and song structure. In Rock 101, for ages 8-13, students have one weekly group rehearsal and a weekly private lesson to learn music concepts and skills behind their performance songs.

Justin Salmons, the general manager of School of Rock LA, has been part of its community for almost as long as the school has been opened, watching students grow as musicians and take lessons learned into the real world.

“During the spring season, when we get on stage and have to say goodbye to our seniors, I feel like a proud parent. We know we’re sending out great citizens of the future into the community, whether they pursue music as a career or a hobby. The lessons learned in School of Rock will carry them for a lifetime,” Salmons said. “As long as they have the passion and drive, we’ll help take them to the highest levels.”

After January, School of Rockgears up for new students and returning students in the spring, inviting kids of all skill levels, ages and music aspirations to grow into real musicians. Spring classes start in February and ends in late May.

“We’re a growing, passionate community dedicated to enriching lives through performance-based music education, but more so, our school is a safe place for students to be themselves and express their feelings. For new and returning students, its edifying and enriching for them to be surrounded by other learners who love music just as much,” Salmons said.

Other programs at School of Rock include Songwriting for ages 12 and over, offering a weekly private lesson and collaborating with other students in a group to work together on songwriting exercises and lyrical workshops. This program is only periodically offered and is one of School of Rock’s week-long summer camps.

Performanceplaces kids in an ensemble group that study a band or genre over the course of several months, learning and rehearsing songs in preparation for a live end of season performance at a real venue, such as the Whisky-a-Go-Go, Troubadour and Viper Room.Students in Performance can later advance by auditioning for our House Band and then AllStars.

Adult Program invites students over 18 to improve their musical proficiency or pick up an instrument with no prior experience. This program is also performance based, so they learn concepts and apply them in a live setting. Online for all ages, invites students to learn from the comfort of their home. “When students are first starting out, we make it really fun for them. As they learn more, we help shape them into serious musicians. So many of our students stay for years, and that’s a testament to our mission and drive,” Salmons said.